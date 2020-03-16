Two Coachella Valley patients die of coronavirus

Two Coachella Valley patients stricken with coronavirus have died, Riverside County health officials said Monday.

Few details were released, but the health department announced restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people in hopes of reducing the spread.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the two patients,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. “Sadly, these outcomes are expected as we face a serious challenge and continue to make the necessary decisions to protect the health of the community.”

There are now 15 confirmed cases in Riverside County.

L.A. County Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer also announced 25 new confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total to 94. There have been 41 new cases in the county over the last 48 hours, she said. At least 15 of the cases are likely due to community transmission.

“Residents at this point must assume that there may be people who are infected everywhere in the county,” Ferrer said.

The county also released a list of specific cities and neighborhoods where cases of the virus have been confirmed. The city of Los Angeles currently has the largest count with more than 25 confirmed cases. Other affected cities include Beverly Hills, Arcadia, Alhambra, Glendale, Torrance and West Hollywood, among others.

