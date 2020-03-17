In Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive retailers, plastic surgery offices closed amid coronavirus

Beverly Hills is ordering Rodeo Drive retailers and most plastic surgeons shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council, joining many California cities, approved a measure Tuesday declaring a local emergency that closes down commerce in the short term. All non-essential retail businesses, including those on Rodeo Drive, shall be closed except for pickup, delivery and certain transactions by appointment, the city said.

All bars and nightclubs in the city that do not serve food shall also be closed to the public. Eateries that stay open can only offer food via pickup or delivery.

Dine-in food service is prohibited. Forget about the movies and gym, too; they are shuttered along with nail salons, hair salons and massage parlors.

Beverly Hills’ array of plastic surgeons will also see their doors shut for “all elective medical and surgical procedures, including all elective dental procedures.”

Los Angeles County announced 50 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to more than 140.

County officials previously ordered the closure of all bars, fitness centers and movie theaters and directed restaurants to move to takeout only in all 88 cities and unincorporated regions of the county, including Los Angeles, which issued a similar directive Sunday.