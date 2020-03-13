Anticipation builds over possible closing of L.A. schools

Los Angeles school officials have called an emergency 7 a.m. closed-door meeting Friday, increasing speculation that a district-wide shutdown is imminent. So far, no coronavirus cases have been linked to L.A. schools, which have remained open amid the widening pandemic.

The emergency meeting comes the morning after the L.A. teachers union called on the nation’s second-largest school district to close all its campuses as quickly as possible to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

While health officials have supported the district’s decision to keep schools operating, an increasing number of schools districts throughout California and the nation have announced closures including San Francisco Unified, several unified districts in Ventura County including Simi Valley, Moorpark and Oak Park. Also the governors in four states — Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico and Michigan — ordered the closing of all public schools.

Elk Grove Unified, a large district in Northern California, was the first in the state to shut down. On Wednesday, the Archdiocese of San Francisco shuttered all 90 of its schools in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties. They are currently scheduled to reopen on March 25.

In L.A. County, numerous private schools have closed and public school districts were moving in that direction.

L.A. Unified on Wednesday announced that all gatherings of groups would be canceled until further notice — curtailing events from the prom to the academic decathlon. And sports events would continue, if at all, without spectators.

But the district had resisted a complete shutdown.

LAUSD enrolls about half a million students, eight in 10 of whom rely on free or reduced-price lunches and 18,000 of whom are homeless.

“They’re relying on us for meals, for child care,” school board member Nick Melvoin said Thursday afternoon. If schools close, parents who have to go to work may be forced to take their children with them. Also, children in middle school and high school might congregate in public areas anyway, as teenagers tend to do, he said.

“The school environment is one we can control right now,” Melvoin said.

Supt. Austin Beutner has had the task of preparing for what would happen after a shutdown. Moving to online education would be difficult: A fourth of students don’t have adequate broadband at home and the district could provide computers to only about half of its students. Many teachers have little experience with online platforms.

In a move that was both resourceful and desperate, Beutner entered into a partnership with PBS to provide educational programming on three different public television stations. In the event of school closures, KCET would offer high school level programming. KLCS — which is operated by L.A. Unified — would offer content for grades 3 through 8. And PBS SoCal KOCE would manage preschool through grade 2.

Beutner said the service would be available to other school systems as needed and he welcomed their collaboration to make it better.

Disaster planning is going on in schools and school districts across the county.

Las Virgenes Unified, for example, will close for two days next week for “staff in-service time to prepare for the likelihood of a district-wide closure,” the district’s Supt. Dan Stepenosky said in a letter to families Thursday.

The Santa Monica-Malibu district is closed Friday and Monday for a deep cleaning and staff meetings after “a community member with children in our schools” was exposed to coronavirus, according to a Thursday afternoon release from Supt. Ben Drati. No decision has been made on whether schools will reopen Tuesday.

“We have noticed a higher than normal absentee rate on our campuses today and will take this time to determine if students are ill, with what type of illness, or if parents are keeping students home during the coronavirus pandemic,” Drati said in his statement.

“This allows us time to consult with our local agencies and consider the status of this health emergency in L.A. County and the communities we serve,” he said. “Staff and teachers will prepare for possible school closures next week.”