Here are the communities in L.A. County with coronavirus cases

There was another spike in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and officials had a warning to go along with the numbers.

“We’re going to see an increase in positive cases today, tomorrow and for the foreseeable future,” L.A. County Public Health Department Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. “We cannot stop the spread of COVID-19. All of our strategies are aimed at slowing the spread.”

Los Angeles County on Wednesday confirmed 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including eight in Long Beach and two in Pasadena. The new cases bring the county’s total to 190. All new patients have been isolated, and their close contacts are being quarantined. Officials are hoping the extraordinary regulations that closed dine-in restaurants, curtailed public gatherings and shuttered schools and bars will slow the spread.

Here is the latest list of coronavirus cases by community in L.A. County:

