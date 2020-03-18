Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

West Hollywood mayor tests positive for coronavirus

West Hollywood
West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico, right, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By City News Service
March 18, 2020
8:37 PM
Share

West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantined at his home, city officials said Wednesday.

According to a notice posted on D’Amico’s Facebook page, West Hollywood city staff have been told to work remotely and city facilities will be sanitized.

“Mayor D’Amico is taking every precaution as directed by his physician and public health directives,” according to the statement.

City Manager Paul Arevalo responded to the diagnosis by instructing city staff members to begin working from home or other remote locations so city facilities could undergo a thorough cleaning.

CaliforniaObituariesHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
City News Service
City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement