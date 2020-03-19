Coronavirus cases in Orange County jump to 53 amid sweeping restrictions

The number of coronavirus cases in Orange County rose to 53, according to new numbers provided by the Orange County Department of Public Health.

So far, Orange County has reported no deaths. Los Angeles reported its second death on Thursday, with a total of 230 cases.

Of the case, here is a breakdown:

25 Travel-related

7 Person-to-person

19 Community-acquired

2 Under investigation

Age range

0 Under 18

26 18-49

17 50-64

10 65 and older

The order:

Gatherings: Gatherings of any size outside of a single living unit are prohibited.

Ordered to close: All bars and other establishments that serve alcohol and not food.

Restaurants: May offer food only by delivery, pickup or drive-through.

Effective: Now through March 31.

Along with the other measures, the order reiterates previous recommendations for people 65 and older or with preexisting health conditions — who are considered most at risk of serious effects from COVID-19 — to stay home. All residents are urged to keep at least a six-foot separation from others, except family members.

The scene

In Westminster, some young people outside T & K Food Market Wednesday saved their face masks to give to their parents and grandparents who rushed in and out, laying their gloved hands on everything from custard pastry and ong choy to oyster sauce and aloe juice, not even looking for sales tags. The Little Saigon crowd was deep into crisis planning, with some shoppers comparing data broadcast on Vietnamese radio to the latest death tolls updated on CNN.

“The numbers from Vietnamese news include numbers and information from China and other parts of Asia — which are so important at this point because some countries in the world are an epicenter. I’m keeping tabs on the press in different languages,” said Tuan Nguyen, an IT specialist taking his son out to find milk tea. With his two kids home from school, he took advantage of being able to motivate them to do their homework faster. Whoever did earned $5 to cover an outing to get boba.

“Are we stir-crazy? Yes, but you have to push them, and we’re going to different cafes each time we leave the house to make it more interesting,” said Nguyen, 43. “Of course, I bring the Lysol wipes. But I am worried. I don’t have much left.”

