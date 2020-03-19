Homeboy Industries to close down temporarily amid coronavirus restrictions

Homeboy Industries, a nonprofit helping gang members ease out of that life for 32 years in Los Angeles, has temporarily shut down as a result of restrictions intended to halt the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m here in my Jesuit community where all of us are on sheltering in place and ‘on house arrest,’ as the homies call it,” founder Father Greg Boyle said in a video message embedded in an email sent to subscribers Thursday morning. “We’re all trying to deal with the huge impact of this pandemic, which has altered all our lives. We’re so greatly appreciative of your help and support over the last 32 years of Homeboy Industries.”

Homebody Industries is yet another institution to announce its closure, days after Los Angeles County officials directed bars, fitness centers and movie theaters to close and restaurants to pivot to takeout only.

In the video message, Boyle said he was communicating via text with the men and women his organization serves.

“They send messages that are so filled with grace and abundant love and generous belief in a resilient hope that we can all reclaim as first responders, as people who respond with patience with each other and kindness and a spacious expanse of tenderness that feels like the God we have,” he said.

Boyle started his organization in 1988 with Jobs for a Future at the Dolores Mission parish in Boyle Heights. That later became Homeboy Industries, a company with free services and programs such as job-training sites in bakeries, recycling and a silkscreen shop and even offers Homeboy merchandise with inspirational quotes.

In addition to job training, the revered L.A. priest has said healing is an important part of the process. That’s why Homeboy provides wraparound services, such as education, mental health counseling, substance-abuse support and a tattoo removal operation run by volunteer doctors and nurses. Boyle had hoped to see a further expansion of services as Homeboy and had moved forward with plans to build its own housing center.

Despite its decision to temporarily close its Chinatown-based headquarters, Boyle wrote that his team will continue to provide “our many vital services” to the Homeboy family.

