Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Homeboy Industries to close down temporarily amid coronavirus restrictions

Executive director and founder of Homeboy Industries, Father Gregory Boyle, in his office.
Executive director and founder of Homeboy Industries, Father Gregory Boyle, in his office.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times )
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
March 19, 2020
12:39 PM
Share

Homeboy Industries, a nonprofit helping gang members ease out of that life for 32 years in Los Angeles, has temporarily shut down as a result of restrictions intended to halt the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m here in my Jesuit community where all of us are on sheltering in place and ‘on house arrest,’ as the homies call it,” founder Father Greg Boyle said in a video message embedded in an email sent to subscribers Thursday morning. “We’re all trying to deal with the huge impact of this pandemic, which has altered all our lives. We’re so greatly appreciative of your help and support over the last 32 years of Homeboy Industries.”

Homebody Industries is yet another institution to announce its closure, days after Los Angeles County officials directed bars, fitness centers and movie theaters to close and restaurants to pivot to takeout only.

In the video message, Boyle said he was communicating via text with the men and women his organization serves.

Advertisement

“They send messages that are so filled with grace and abundant love and generous belief in a resilient hope that we can all reclaim as first responders, as people who respond with patience with each other and kindness and a spacious expanse of tenderness that feels like the God we have,” he said.

Boyle started his organization in 1988 with Jobs for a Future at the Dolores Mission parish in Boyle Heights. That later became Homeboy Industries, a company with free services and programs such as job-training sites in bakeries, recycling and a silkscreen shop and even offers Homeboy merchandise with inspirational quotes.

In addition to job training, the revered L.A. priest has said healing is an important part of the process. That’s why Homeboy provides wraparound services, such as education, mental health counseling, substance-abuse support and a tattoo removal operation run by volunteer doctors and nurses. Boyle had hoped to see a further expansion of services as Homeboy and had moved forward with plans to build its own housing center.

Despite its decision to temporarily close its Chinatown-based headquarters, Boyle wrote that his team will continue to provide “our many vital services” to the Homeboy family.

Advertisement

CaliforniaHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement