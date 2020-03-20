Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Irvine firefighter has coronavirus; Orange County cases rise to 65

24hr-1.jpg
The 24 Hour Fitness on Anton Boulevard in Costa Mesa is closed, along with other gyms in Orange County, in response to the coronavirus.
(Matt Wilkes)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
March 20, 2020
4:47 PM
An Orange County firefighter at Station 4 In Irvine has tested positive for COVID-19 as the total number of cases in the county rose to 65.

The Orange County Fire Authority has placed 24 other firefighters who associated with the sick firefighter into self-isolation.

“A firefighter has tested positive and had contact with up to 24 firefighters,” said Fire Chief Brian Fennessy. “He is actually feeling better.”

The firefighter had no known contact with anyone who had tested positive.

With a potential coronavirus patient, the chief said, a single firefighter in protective gear will enter a location to treat the patient and others will enter only when necessary.

Here is a breakdown of the Orange County cases:

28 Travel-related.

7 Person-to-person.

26 Community-acquired.

4 Under investigation.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
