Irvine firefighter has coronavirus; Orange County cases rise to 65

An Orange County firefighter at Station 4 In Irvine has tested positive for COVID-19 as the total number of cases in the county rose to 65.

The Orange County Fire Authority has placed 24 other firefighters who associated with the sick firefighter into self-isolation.

“A firefighter has tested positive and had contact with up to 24 firefighters,” said Fire Chief Brian Fennessy. “He is actually feeling better.”

The firefighter had no known contact with anyone who had tested positive.

With a potential coronavirus patient, the chief said, a single firefighter in protective gear will enter a location to treat the patient and others will enter only when necessary.

Here is a breakdown of the Orange County cases:

28 Travel-related.

7 Person-to-person.

26 Community-acquired.

4 Under investigation.

