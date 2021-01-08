Conflicting messages, essential work: Why Riverside coronavirus cases are skyrocketing

When the California National Guard was brought in to bolster an overworked staff at a Riverside County hospital, there were more intensive care patients than beds. To make room, Riverside Community Hospital converted a cafeteria into an overflow space.

Besides caring for the most COVID-19 patients in the county at the time, “our healthcare workers are also getting sick. In addition to that, they’re exhausted. And then we have a national nursing shortage,” said CEO Jackie Desouza-Van Blaricum, explaining why she reached out for assistance.

Amid a coronavirus surge overwhelming hospitals across Southern California, Riverside County and the greater Inland Empire are experiencing some of the most dire conditions.

Infection rates have skyrocketed in the area in recent weeks. Over the last seven days, there were nearly 983 coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents in Riverside County. The county trails only San Bernardino, which had about 1,012 over the past week, according to The Times’ tally of local health jurisdictions.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County, long a hotbed of coronavirus infections, trailed behind both Inland Empire counties, when infection rates were adjusted for per capita residents. Over the last seven days, there have been roughly 957 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.

The rising case counts invariably led to an increase in hospitalizations and, ultimately, deaths. On Wednesday, there were 1,634 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Riverside County, and 364 of them were in the ICU, according to state data.

Over the past seven days in Riverside County, an average of 200 people have died of COVID-19. The weekly average death toll is the third-highest in the state when not adjusted for population size.

By comparison, Los Angeles County — which continually leads the state in COVID-19 deaths — has seen an average of just over 1,280 deaths during the same time, six times the figure in Riverside, according to Times data.

Advertisement

Public officials and experts point to several contributing factors behind the surge in Riverside County. The region is powered by a logistics and manufacturing industry that kicked into overdrive over the holidays, as online shopping — already up during the pandemic — increased.

Staffing the area warehouses and facilities are large numbers of essential workers, many of whom live in dense, working-class Latino communities, where the virus has spread.

County officials and law enforcement have also at times chafed against coronavirus restrictions, sending conflicting, if not contradictory, messages to residents.

Advertisement

In May, Riverside County’s Board of Supervisors voted to rescind all local stay-at-home orders that went beyond the governor’s restrictions at the time, including requirements to wear masks and social distance.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has been an outspoken critic of the restrictions, announcing last month that his department would not enforce the state’s latest stay-at-home order. In a video, he called the rules “flat-out ridiculous.”

The variability in messaging “certainly helps to generate doubt, or lack of compliance, and undermines these kinds of imploring messages related to community,” said Richard Carpiano, a professor of public policy and sociology at UC Riverside.

Perris, one of Riverside’s hardest-hit cities in terms of per-capita infections, passed its own mandatory mask mandate around the time the county repealed its own. Mayor Michael Vargas said he’s been consistent in warning residents against gathering outside their households and has urged people to stay home as much as possible.

Advertisement

But many residents depend on jobs at manufacturing facilities where close working conditions can lead to outbreaks.

“A lot of our employees are working hour to hour,” Vargas said, “and they don’t have any healthcare behind them.”

A COVID-19 testing kiosk has been set up outside City Hall for appointments only in Riverside. Riverside County is one of the worst counties in the state for new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Edward Flores, a sociology professor with the UC Merced Community and Labor Center, said such workers — often immigrants and those who have not established legal residency — might not be aware of their rights or fear reporting workplace issues. Perris, a city of about 80,000, is two-thirds Latino.

Advertisement

So-called culture wars, Flores said, can derail important policy discussions.

“We get stuck in these debates about wearing the mask or not wearing the mask,” he said. “That certainly does mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in an important way. But there’s still also these various structural factors that come into play. Because whether there’s stay-at-home orders or not, front-line essential workers are still going off to work.”

Riverside County spokeswoman Brooke Federico noted that all of Southern California has seen a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. So far, 1 out of every 16 people in the state has tested positive for the virus at some point during the pandemic. The number of new infections across the state is on pace to double roughly every six weeks, a number used to measure how quickly the virus is spreading.

Like many parts of the state, Riverside County has experienced spikes following holidays; an upward trend has been in the works since Thanksgiving, Federico said.

Advertisement

“While outbreaks have occurred in several different types of industries, we also know that social gatherings have driven up cases,” Federico said in an emailed statement.

Vargas said he thinks younger residents in particular are experiencing pandemic fatigue, and may have broken guidelines to celebrate New Year’s Eve and other holidays.

After struggling through pandemic-related restrictions, “they just want to go out and have a good time and party because of the rough time they had all year long,” he said.