Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Ventura County releases list of communities with coronavirus cases

Coronavirus
A transmission electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, or 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Rocky Mountain Laboratories)
By Richard Winton
Alex Wigglesworth
March 20, 2020
11:01 AM
Share

The number of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in Ventura County has risen to 17, and officials have released a list of which communities have confirmed those cases.

According to the Ventura County Public Health Department, the cases of COVID-19 are located in the following areas:

Camarillo 4
Oxnard 3
Simi Valley 5
Thousand Oaks 2
Ventura 1
Santa Paula 1
Oak Park 1

Age Breakdown:

Advertisement

0-17 1
18-64 11
65+ 5

Los Angeles County health officials Thursday reported the county’s second death, with the total number of confirmed cases rising by 40 overnight to 230.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered Californians to stay at home, marking the first mandatory restrictions placed on the lives of all 40 million residents in the state’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

The governor’s action comes at a critical time in California, where more than 1,000 people have tested positive for the disease, and it appeared to be the most far-reaching directive of any issued by states battling the epidemic.

Advertisement

The mandatory order allows Californians to continue to visit gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, takeout and delivery restaurants, banks and laundromats. People can leave their homes to care for a relative or a friend or seek healthcare services.

It exempts workers in 16 federal critical infrastructure sectors, including food and agriculture, healthcare, transportation, energy, financial services and emergency response.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Richard Winton
Follow Us
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement