Ventura County releases list of communities with coronavirus cases

The number of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in Ventura County has risen to 17, and officials have released a list of which communities have confirmed those cases.

According to the Ventura County Public Health Department, the cases of COVID-19 are located in the following areas:

Camarillo 4

Oxnard 3

Simi Valley 5

Thousand Oaks 2

Ventura 1

Santa Paula 1

Oak Park 1

Age Breakdown:

0-17 1

18-64 11

65+ 5

Los Angeles County health officials Thursday reported the county’s second death, with the total number of confirmed cases rising by 40 overnight to 230.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered Californians to stay at home, marking the first mandatory restrictions placed on the lives of all 40 million residents in the state’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

The governor’s action comes at a critical time in California, where more than 1,000 people have tested positive for the disease, and it appeared to be the most far-reaching directive of any issued by states battling the epidemic.

The mandatory order allows Californians to continue to visit gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, takeout and delivery restaurants, banks and laundromats. People can leave their homes to care for a relative or a friend or seek healthcare services.