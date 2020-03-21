Here is the latest list of L.A. communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County saw another jump in coronavirus cases Friday with 61 new cases reported.

The total number of cases stands at 292, but officials warned that number is going to rise dramatically as more tests occur.

Testing continues to pick up in L.A. County. So far, about 2,400 people have been tested in L.A. County. Roughly 10% of those have tested positive, health officials said. They said an individual would need to go to a medical provider, who would then authorize a test. They stressed to not go to a hospital to be tested.

The median age for the total of those who have been infected is 47, county Public Health Department Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. There are 138 people between the ages of 18 and 65 who have tested positive.

“The risk is spread across everyone,” Ferrer said at a briefing Friday.

Here are the communities with coronavirus cases:

Alhambra -- 3

Altadena -- 2

Arcadia -- 2

Baldwin Hills -- 1

Beverly Hills -- 5

Beverlywood -- 2

Boyle Heights -- 5

Brentwood -- 16

Burbank -- 1

Calabasas -- 1

Carson -- 3

Castaic -- 1

Century City -- 4

Century Palms/Cove -- 1

Covina -- 1

Crestview -- 1

Culver City -- 4

Diamond Bar -- 2

Downtown -- 1

Eagle Rock -- 1

East Los Angeles -- 1

Echo Park -- 1

El Segundo -- 1

Encino -- 8

Gardena -- 1

Glendale -- 4

Granada Hills -- 4

Hancock Park -- 2

Hawthorne -- 2

Hollywood -- 7

Hollywood Hills-- 2

Inglewood -- 2

Koreatown -- 1

La Mirada -- 3

Lake Balboa-- 1

Lakewood -- 1

Lancaster -- 3

Lawndale -- 1

Lomita -- 5

Lynwood -- 1

Manhattan Beach -- 6

Mar Vista -- 3

Melrose -- 11

Miracle Mile --1

Monterey Park -- 2

North Hollywood -- 5

Northridge -- 1

Pacific Palisades -- 6

Palms -- 1

Park La Brea -- 4

Playa Vista -- 1

Redondo Beach -- 1

Reseda -- 2

San Dimas -- 1

San Fernando --1

San Pedro -- 1

Santa Clarita -- 4

Santa Monica -- 4

Santa Monica Mountains -- 2

Sherman Oaks -- 6

South El Monte -- 1

South Pasadena -- 2

South Whittier -- 1

Stevenson Ranch -- 1

Studio City -- 3

Sylmar -- 1

Tarzana -- 6

Torrance -- 2

Tujunga --1

University Park --1

Valley Glen -- 3

Van Nuys -- 1

Venice -- 4

Vermont Knolls -- 1

Walnut -- 2

West Adams -- 1

West Hills -- 3

West Hollywood -- 15

West Los Angeles -- 3

West Vernon -- 1

Westchester -- 3

Westwood -- 5

Whittier -- 2

Winnetka -- 1

Woodland Hills -- 4

- Under Investigation --39

RESTRICTIONS: L.A. is now under a “safer at home” order. The Los Angeles County order requires all indoor malls, shopping centers, playgrounds and nonessential retail businesses to close and prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people in enclosed spaces. The city of Los Angeles issued a significantly more restrictive order, requiring all nonessential businesses to close, with companies able to operate only through the “safer at home” order through work-at-home arrangements. The order also bans all public gatherings of any size outside homes.

Under the city’s new order, officials said residents are permitted to:

Go to the grocery store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Take a walk, ride your bike and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others in the community

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian, if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Residents are not allowed to: