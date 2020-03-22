Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

California seeks ‘major disaster’ declaration from Trump over coronavirus

The U.S.-Mexico border is temporarily closed to nonessential travel starting Saturday to further help stem the spread of the coronavirus. Some travelers were denided entrance to the United States.
The U.S.-Mexico border is temporarily closed due to nonessential travel.
(Alejandro Tamayo / San Diego Union Tribune)
By Patrick McGreevy
David Lauter
March 22, 2020
3:35 PM
Share
SACRAMENTO — 

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked President Trump on Sunday for a declaration of a “major disaster” in California to help the state respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with mass care and emergency assistance, unemployment assistance and disaster legal services, among others.

“Unfortunately, California has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Newsom wrote to Trump. “Besides California being home to nearly 40 million people, which itself poses significant logistical issues few other states face, California partnered with the federal government in several extremely complex and challenging repatriation missions, which strained California’s resources and impacted California’s healthcare delivery system.”

Newsom noted in the letter that he has issued 10 executive orders in the last week to facilitate a quick response to the outbreak.

“Thank you for recognizing that without the additional resources requested, impacts will be felt throughout the nation, as well as around the world, and thank you for your concern and leadership during this difficult time in our state,” Newsom’s letter concluded.

Advertisement

President Trump said he received California’s disaster declaration request, which he expects to sign shortly.

Trump also said he’s signed paperwork so that the federal government will pay for National Guard deployments in California, Washington and New York.

The National Guard will remain under control of state governments, but the federal government will cover the costs.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Patrick McGreevy
Follow Us
Patrick McGreevy is a reporter covering California state government and politics in the Sacramento Bureau. He previously worked in the Los Angeles City Hall Bureau for The Times. He is a native of San Diego and a graduate of San Jose State University.
David Lauter
Follow Us
David Lauter is the Los Angeles Times’ Washington bureau chief. He began writing news in Washington in 1981 and since then has covered Congress, the Supreme Court, the White House under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and four U.S. presidential campaigns. He lived in Los Angeles from 1995 to 2011, where he was The Times’ deputy Foreign editor, deputy Metro editor and then assistant managing editor responsible for California coverage.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement