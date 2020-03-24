2 Cal State Long Beach students have coronavirus; city has its first death

Two Cal State Long Beach students tested positive for the coronavirus and are in self-isolation off campus, the university announced in an email to students Tuesday morning.

One student has not been on campus for two weeks, the university said. In the second case, public health officials determined there was no opportunity for on-campus exposure.

Students who may have come into close contact with these students are being notified by health officials, according to the email. “While it was to be expected that The Beach family eventually would be affected by this pandemic, we were saddened to hear this news,” Kimberly Fodran, codirector of student health services and chief of medical staff, wrote in the email.

“It is a sober signal that the impact of this illness will be felt widely. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.”

Students were reminded to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, avoid touching their faces, maintain physical distance from others and disinfect frequently touched items at home.

The city of Long Beach confirmed its first COVID-19 fatality on Monday as total cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus rose to 19.

Officials said the victim was a woman in her 50s with underlying health problems.

“We’ve been dreading this day and were hoping it would never come,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones. We all mourn this incredible loss to our community.”

The 19 cases the city has currently diagnosed range from mild to very severe, officials said.

