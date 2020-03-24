Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
2 Cal State Long Beach students have coronavirus; city has its first death

510790_ME_la-me-coronavirus-DTLA_09.FO.jpg
During the coronavirus pandemic people continue to walk, ride their bikes and play basketball at Junipero Beach in Long Beach on March 22, 2020.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
10:33 AM
Two Cal State Long Beach students tested positive for the coronavirus and are in self-isolation off campus, the university announced in an email to students Tuesday morning.

One student has not been on campus for two weeks, the university said. In the second case, public health officials determined there was no opportunity for on-campus exposure.

Students who may have come into close contact with these students are being notified by health officials, according to the email. “While it was to be expected that The Beach family eventually would be affected by this pandemic, we were saddened to hear this news,” Kimberly Fodran, codirector of student health services and chief of medical staff, wrote in the email.

“It is a sober signal that the impact of this illness will be felt widely. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.”

Students were reminded to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, avoid touching their faces, maintain physical distance from others and disinfect frequently touched items at home.

The city of Long Beach confirmed its first COVID-19 fatality on Monday as total cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus rose to 19.

Officials said the victim was a woman in her 50s with underlying health problems.

“We’ve been dreading this day and were hoping it would never come,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones. We all mourn this incredible loss to our community.”

The 19 cases the city has currently diagnosed range from mild to very severe, officials said.

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
