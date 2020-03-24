Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Send us a video of your coronavirus stay-at-home setup

Life in the time of the coronavirus stay-at-home order.
Life in the time of the coronavirus stay-at-home order.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
By Maggie Beidelman
Seth Liss
March 24, 2020
12:50 PM
Share

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order for Californians to stay home to slow the rate of coronavirus transmissions has dramatically changed the lives of most people. What have you done to adapt to work and life at home?

Send us a video and in one minute or less, show us your home office, give us a tour of your newly planted garden, or give us a peek of your video conference happy hour with friends. Tell us how you’re coping with either working from home, or with the loss of work, and what keeps you sane in these house-bound times.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Maggie Beidelman
Follow Us
Maggie Beidelman is a senior video director focusing on the L.A. Times’ YouTube channel. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, Beidelman helped launch AJ+, the digital media channel of Al Jazeera Media Network, where she produced the award-winning series “Untold America.” Beidelman has her master’s in documentary film from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.
Seth Liss
Follow Us
Seth Liss is the deputy editor for audience. Liss has worked at the San Jose Mercury News, the Sun Sentinel in South Florida, and WAMU, the NPR station in Washington. He was managing editor at the Poynter Institute before joining Tribune in 2016 as a digital content director. Liss, who grew up in Miami Beach, graduated from the University of South Florida. He holds a master’s in interactive journalism from American University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement