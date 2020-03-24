Send us a video of your coronavirus stay-at-home setup

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order for Californians to stay home to slow the rate of coronavirus transmissions has dramatically changed the lives of most people. What have you done to adapt to work and life at home?

Send us a video and in one minute or less, show us your home office, give us a tour of your newly planted garden, or give us a peek of your video conference happy hour with friends. Tell us how you’re coping with either working from home, or with the loss of work, and what keeps you sane in these house-bound times.