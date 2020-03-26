Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Coronavirus case prompts health emergency declaration at L.A. Air Force base

By City News Service
March 26, 2020
9:36 PM
A 30-day public health emergency was declared Thursday for the Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo after an individual in the housing area at Ft. MacArthur in San Pedro tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person, along with the person’s family, is in quarantine, according to U.S. Air Force Col. Ann Igl, the 61st Air Base Group commander

Military health professionals are conducting an investigation to determine if any other personnel may have been in contact or exposed, Igl said.

The emergency declaration allows the base commander to take protective measures, including restricting base movement and limiting services.

City News Service
City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.
