California

Coronavirus infections surge in Inland Empire; San Bernardino County cases triple in days

509927_ME_0321_drive_through_testing_elsinore_coronavirus_5_GMF.jpg
Riverside County medical personnel administer a coronavirus test at a drive-though testing facility in Lake Elsinore on Saturday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
March 26, 2020
12:07 PM
Despite efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, two counties in the Inland Empire have seen a jump in confirmed cases this week.

San Bernardino County recorded 54 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities related to the virus as of Thursday. The number of confirmed cases has tripled in less than a week. The county initially recorded 17 cases Monday.

Two men — a 50-year-old and 46-year-old — died of the illness this week. Both had underlying health conditions, according to the county. Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson said in a statement that the deaths were a “sad reminder of the seriousness of this pandemic.”

“At the same time, for all of us, it emphasizes the importance of staying at home when we can and practicing good hygiene and social distancing,” she said.

In nearby Riverside County, 107 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed as of Thursday, an increase of 37 from the day before.

Eight people died this month from the virus. All of those individuals were 70 or older, and some had underlying health conditions, said county spokeswoman Brooke Federico. Seven of those deaths were in the Coachella Valley, and one was in the mid-region of the county.

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
