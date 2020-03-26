Amid coronavirus spread, Orange County’s Segerstrom Center cancels events through April

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa announced another round of cancellations and postponements through April in response to the government’s guidelines for people staying home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The center previously announced schedule changes through March.

The center’s American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and School of Dance and Music for Children With Disabilities will remain closed through April. Administrative offices are closed, and staff is working remotely, according to a statement Wednesday.

“I want to let everyone know too that we are working every day to reschedule as many shows and artists as possible as soon as possible,” center President Casey Reitz said. “We are of the mind and tradition that the show must go on, and so it will at Segerstrom Center as soon as possible.”

Here are the latest cancellations and postponements:

Orange County Millennial Choirs and Orchestras (April 1, rescheduled to June 2)

Shen Yun (April 3–12, postponed)

“Emil and the Detectives” (April 4-5, canceled)

Ailey II (April 11, postponed)

“Chicago” (April 14-19, postponed)

Sibelius Piano Trio (April 17, canceled)

Clayton Brothers Quintet (April 18, canceled)

Earth Day celebration on the Argyros Plaza (April 18, canceled)

Distinguished Speakers Series: President George W. Bush (April 20, postponed)

Tuesday night dance lessons on the Argyros Plaza (April 21 and 28, canceled)

Laura Benanti (April 23-25, postponed)

“Best of Dance” (April 25, canceled)

Pinho writes for Times Community News.