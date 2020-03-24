Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Coronavirus infection cases in Orange County swell to 152

508645_la-me-oc-coronavirus_15_AJS.jpg
Street-side seating that is usually crowded sits empty as a man walks past the Longboard Restaurant & Pub in downtown Huntington Beach on Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
2:22 PM
Share

Confirmed coronavirus infections in Orange County have soared by 60% over the last two days, health officials said.

The COVID-19 case count hit 152 on Tuesday — up from 125 on Monday and 95 the day before that, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Although cases have been rising steadily, no deaths have been reported.

Most of the patients — 87 — are between the ages of 18 and 49. The number of men who have tested positive in the county, 89, continues to outpace the number of women, 63.

Countywide, 2,159 people have been tested so far.

Advertisement

As the number of cases continues to climb, county officials have taken additional steps aimed at curbing the disease’s spread. On Tuesday, county leaders announced they would close parking lots at trails, beaches and parks to prevent people from gathering there.

The county also has unveiled additional outreach tools recently — including phone hotlines and a text-alert system — to provide residents with updates regarding the ongoing pandemic.

Amid the arrival of new resources, however, the county Health Care Agency has also announced a departure — its director, Richard Sanchez, who has been appointed interim chief executive of CalOptima.

He will join CalOptima, a county-organized health system that serves those with disabilities or who are low income, in April. The county plans to appoint an interim director to replace him at the Health Care Agency.

Advertisement

“Richard Sanchez has been an exemplary director at HCA,” County Executive Officer Frank Kim said in a statement. “His leadership to his colleagues at HCA and in the entire county family will be greatly missed. It’s an incredible opportunity for Richard and I greatly look forward to working with him in his new role at CalOptima.”

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement