L.A. County closes all beaches, trails to deter crowds flouting coronavirus restrictions

Los Angeles County has closed all of its beaches in an effort to reduce crowds as officials try to enforce social-distancing guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“The crowds we saw at our beaches last weekend were unacceptable,” said County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. “In order to save lives, beaches in L.A. County will be temporarily closed. I understand that this is a huge sacrifice for everyone who enjoys going to our beaches. But we cannot risk another sunny weekend with crowds at the beach spreading this virus. This closure is temporary and we can always reopen these beaches when it is safe to do so.”

The order also applies to beach bike paths, bathrooms, piers and promenades, she said.

Last week, crowds packed some Southern California beaches, hiking trials and parks despite strict measures designed to keep people inside most of the time.

Advertisement

Since then, many piers, parks, trials and beach parking lots have been closed.

Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday admonished Angelenos who haven’t taken orders to practice social distancing seriously. “Too many people, too close together, too often,” Garcetti said. “The longer we do that, the more people will get sick, and the more people will die. There’s no way to sugarcoat that.”