L.A. County cuts hours of some businesses, limits size of outdoor gatherings to battle COVID-19

In an effort to battle a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County officials will soon announce new limits on hours of operation for some businesses while also limiting the size of outdoor gatherings.

Officials also warned that if cases and hospitalizations continue to surge, more extreme measures would be taken in the coming weeks, including limiting restaurants to pick-up orders and some type of return to the “safer at home” order that would “only allow essential workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes.”

Starting Friday, restaurants, breweries, wineries and nonessential retail establishments will be barred from providing outdoor service between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., said L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

She was unsure whether food establishments would be allowed to continue offering takeout during these hours. She said the county’s public health department would soon release an order outlining the changes.

Advertisement

Additionally, outdoor social gatherings will be limited to three households, with a maximum of 15 people.

Businesses currently allowed to operate indoors — including retail, offices and personal-care establishments — will be limited to 25% capacity, Kuehl said.

Restaurants, breweries and wineries operating outdoors will be limited to 50% capacity or less, Kuehl said.

Personal-care establishments will also be required to provide services by appointment only, and everyone will be required to wear a mask, meaning “no more facials,” she said.

Advertisement

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors discussed the order in a closed session meeting Tuesday and did not provide details about the discussion afterward. For the past few weeks, the supervisors have discussed the order at their public meetings.

L.A. County’s adjusted coronavirus case rate has nearly doubled, from 7.6 new cases per 100,000 residents last week to 13.7 new cases per 100,000 residents this week. And the rate of positivity for coronavirus tests is substantially up, at 5.3%, compared with 3.8% last week.

One major problem, officials say, is groups of young adults who get tested on a Thursday in hopes of getting negative results by Saturday morning, then having a dinner party Saturday night. Such tests provide a false sense of security — and engaging in this practice can result in the gathering becoming a super-spreading event.

“It’s a false narrative,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday. “Your test result that you got Saturday morning was from Thursday, when you got tested, and it said, ‘On Thursday, you were negative.’ It says nothing about whether you’re still negative on Saturday.”

Advertisement

Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday called on residents to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread.

The new mandates fall short of the strict “safer at home” order issued in March . But they illustrate the dire situation L.A. and the rest of California face in the coming weeks if the surging case numbers don’t start decreasing.

“This is a different kind of moment, a new level of danger,” Garcetti said. “If we don’t make these decisions now, there really is only one outcome: We will almost certainly have to shut things down again. And more people will get sick and die.

“We must stay at home as much as possible for the next two to three weeks, except for accessing essential services, food and outdoor exercise,” he added.

Advertisement

Across California, coronavirus cases are surging at an unprecedented pace, even worse than the second surge of the year, in the summer . Weekly coronavirus infections across California are now nearly 150% worse than they were a month ago, according to a Times analysis, rising from about 22,600 to 56,000 for the seven-day period that ended Sunday.

Hospitalizations statewide are up 51% over the same period. And the statewide rate at which coronavirus tests are coming back positive is now 5%, nearly double that of a month ago, when it was 2.6%. Deaths are expected to climb.

Times staff writers Rong-Gong Lin and Luke Money contributed to this report.