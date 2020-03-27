Ventura County coronavirus cases reach 61 heading into weekend

Ventura County reported an additional 11 residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, bringing the county’s total to 6`1.

The new benchmark is nearly double the amount the region, which borders Los Angeles County, reported on Sunday, records show. There has been one death in the county.

Among the positive cases, 15 people had been hospitalized as of Thursday, the county’s spokesperson Ashley Bautista said. No further details about the patients were made available.

The growth of cases can be attributed to the county’s increased testing efforts, officials said. As of Thursday, 1,288 residents had been tested.

Ventura County was among the first counties to provide testing at a public health lab, and officials have been administering tests at drive-through sites and private labs, Bautista said. All testing sites require a referral from a primary doctor or urgent-care physician. For more information on how to schedule an appointment, visit vcemergency.com/clinics or call 211.

Cases have popped up throughout the county, but remain the highest in Simi Valley, which has 15 cases.

Residents between the ages of 45 and 64 make up the largest number of confirmed cases at 25. Seventeen of those infected are 65 and older and 14 are between the ages of 25 and 44. There are four cases with people between the ages of 18 and 24, and one at the age of 17 or less.

The county’s single fatality was confirmed Sunday and was believed to be a person in their 70s who had preexisting conditions, Bautista said.

Some counties such as Riverside, have added federal medical stations to prepare for an anticipated spike in cases. However, Bautista said Ventura County doesn’t have a need yet.

“We don’t have a need for that at this time, [but] there would be an opportunity if we need it,” she said.

Bautista said that local hospitals have enough equipment at the moment, but they will request more from their state partners if they see a surge in cases.