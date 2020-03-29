Coronavirus outbreak at Yucaipa nursing home leaves 12 infected, one dead

San Bernardino County officials said 12 people at a Yucaipa nursing facility tested positive for the virus Saturday after a resident of the facility died of COVID-19 earlier in the week.

At least one of the people who tested positive worked at the facility, which officials did not immediately name.

The 89-year-old woman had underlying health conditions and died Thursday, officials said.

In addition, a resident of a second Yucaipa nursing facility has symptoms of the illness, officials said. County public health staffers are working with both facilities to expedite testing of all residents and employees, they said.

“This is the first instance we have had in our county of a concentrated COVID-19 outbreak,” Erin Gustafson, acting county health officer, said in a statement. “The county will do everything within its ability and authority to minimize the tragedy this pandemic has the potential to create in our communities.”

The L.A. County Department of Public Health is monitoring 14 institutional facilities that have reported one or more confirmed cases of the virus among residents and staff, including three extended-care homes that have reported three or more cases, officials said Friday.

Those reporting three or more cases are the Kensington Redondo Beach assisted living facility, Belmont Village senior living in Hollywood, and Alameda Care Center, a skilled nursing facility in Burbank, said Barbara Ferrer, the health department director. Staff, residents and their families have been notified of the outbreaks, and officials have identified no deficiencies at any of the facilities, she said.

In addition, Silverado Beverly Place, a nursing home in the Fairfax district, has reported three cases — a man admitted to the facility last week, followed by a second resident and an employee, according to family members of residents and representatives of the facility.

San Bernardino County had recorded 76 cases and three deaths.

