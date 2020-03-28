Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Coronavirus deaths in California top 100 as officials struggle to slow spread

1/23
Venice residents Emily Berry, and friend, Gavin Kelley, look out towards the ocean while taking a break from walking on the sand at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Company, lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak and Kelley, a manager at the Colburn School, a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
2/23
Israel Torres touch up missed spots on a black background around a new sign that was installed at a closed store along the boardwalk in Venice Beach. The store is one of many now closed on the Venice Boardwalk because of the coronavirus outbreak.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
3/23
The JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE is sharing a ‘Message of Hope’ via a specially designed display of red lights shining out from 34 different windows, creating a 19-story heart shaped display on the north facing side of the downtown hotel in Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado/Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
4/23
In a city of millions like Los Angeles it’s surprising how lonely one can feel in the time of coronavirus. Some in Play Del Rey discovered this in a near empty beach after the L.A. County announced the closures of all beaches and trails in an effort to reduce crowds as officials try to enforce social-distancing guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.  (Genaro Molina/Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
5/23
The Manhattan Beach Pier is locked, and a city sign explains why in three repeated messages: “Lot closed,” “COVID-19” and “Social Distancing.”   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
6/23
Juan Diaz Jr., a life long Los Angeles Dodgers fan, says a prayer, hoping for the season to start by May, in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
7/23
Haley, CEO and Founder, of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless in skid row in these days of coronavirus in Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
8/23
A passenger wears a mask on a Merto bus during a coronavirus outbreak in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
9/23
Members of the Los Angeles Fire Dept. wear protective gear while handing out kits to people to swab the inside of their mouths to test for the coronavirus, inside a parking lot on Stadium Way, near Dodger Stadium.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
10/23
Dede Oneal gives a “V” for victory sign while waiting in a line of cars to receive a test for COVID-19 at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
11/23
A man with a protective mask walks by a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
12/23
Aerial view of an empty Westfield Topanga mall parking lot, as new regulations have closed all indoor shopping centers in Canoga Park.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
13/23
Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural that says :"Cancel Plans Not Humaity” on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
14/23
Medical Assistant Phlebotomist Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, from Glendale who is donating blood for her first time at the American Red Cross blood drive held at L.A. Care Health Plan in downtown Los Angeles.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
15/23
A bus plies a route on the empty streets of downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
16/23
The lights are on but the Santa Monica Pier is closed to the public.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
17/23
A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
18/23
With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD busses sit idle in a district transportation yard in Gardena.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
19/23
A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight through in a sparse Tom Bradley International Terminal.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
20/23
Chandly Burres looks for items on the sidewalk as fewer people than usual are on the Venice Boardwalk Monday morning in light of the coronavirus.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
21/23
Denise Young, right, looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a 4th grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
22/23
Hollywood Blvd. is devoid of the usual crowds as most shops are shuttered.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
23/23
Michael Ray, 11, plays with a ball before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
March 28, 2020
8:54 AM
Share

Coronavirus deaths in California topped 100 as officials struggled to slow the spread through ever-increasing restrictions on movements.

There are now nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus infection in the state, and officials believe that number will skyrocket with aggressive new testing.

Among the recent victims is a 25-year-old pharmacy technician from San Diego with no underlying health conditions who was found dead Wednesday in a hotel residence in the Coachella Valley, said Brooke Federico, Riverside County’s public information officer. The man has not been identified.

“This is a deeply saddening reminder that COVID-19 kills the young and healthy too,” Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, said.

In Los Angeles County, health officials reported five more fatalities due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 26, the highest of any county in the state. All five of the victims reported Friday were older than 60, and four were men, officials said.

Almost 11,000 people had been tested for the coronavirus in L.A. County as of Friday. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,482, a 20% increase from the previous day.

Officials continue to warn that Los Angeles could soon resemble New York City, the center of the nation’s coronavirus epidemic, which has reported more than 26,000 cases and more than 450 deaths. The state of New York has
nearly 45,000 cases, more than nine times as many as in California.

“In less than a week ... we’ve more than tripled the number of people here in L.A. County who are positive for COVID-19,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s chief health officer, said.

She warned that if the county did not slow the spread of the virus, the region’s healthcare system would be overwhelmed.

Epidemiologists say they expect L.A. County’s case numbers to continue to grow, but that social distancing may help stave off an outbreak as bad as New York’s. The measures went into effect in California early enough that they could have a significant impact, experts say.

In the latest effort to encourage people to remain at home, L.A. County on Friday closed all of its beaches, along with piers, beach bike paths, public trails and trailheads. The city of Los Angeles followed suit Friday night, announcing the closure of park facilities, trailheads and trails.

Officials say it’s too soon to tell whether the attempts to curb the virus’ spread are working.

Dr. Jacob Quinton, an internal medicine physician at UCLA, said doctors in L.A. and other cities that have not been hit yet as badly as New York are preparing for what the next weeks may hold.

“Many of us are sort of taking a deep breath before the plunge, and getting ready to meet the challenges that come,” he said. “Those that are already inundated with COVID cases are in the thick of a fight that feels very much like the defining medical challenge of our lives.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week that California would need 50,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients, a significant increase from the 20,000 beds his administration had forecast last week. The state’s 416 hospitals are doubling so-called surge plans to 40% of their capacity, which includes providing 30,000 new beds across the system, Newsom said.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said only 1,500 beds in Los Angeles and about 900 ventilators in the county are available now. The city is sorting through credentials for the more than 2,700 medical workers who have volunteered to help, he said.

The Navy hospital ship Mercy arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday. The 1,000-bed vessel will become Los Angeles’ largest hospital and will house patients who do not have COVID-19 to free up space in hospitals for an expected surge of coronavirus patients. Patients could begin transferring to the ship this weekend, officials said.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
