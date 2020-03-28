Coronavirus deaths in California top 100 as officials struggle to slow spread

Coronavirus deaths in California topped 100 as officials struggled to slow the spread through ever-increasing restrictions on movements.

There are now nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus infection in the state, and officials believe that number will skyrocket with aggressive new testing.

Among the recent victims is a 25-year-old pharmacy technician from San Diego with no underlying health conditions who was found dead Wednesday in a hotel residence in the Coachella Valley, said Brooke Federico, Riverside County’s public information officer. The man has not been identified.

“This is a deeply saddening reminder that COVID-19 kills the young and healthy too,” Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, said.

In Los Angeles County, health officials reported five more fatalities due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 26, the highest of any county in the state. All five of the victims reported Friday were older than 60, and four were men, officials said.

Almost 11,000 people had been tested for the coronavirus in L.A. County as of Friday. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,482, a 20% increase from the previous day.

Officials continue to warn that Los Angeles could soon resemble New York City, the center of the nation’s coronavirus epidemic, which has reported more than 26,000 cases and more than 450 deaths. The state of New York has

nearly 45,000 cases, more than nine times as many as in California.

“In less than a week ... we’ve more than tripled the number of people here in L.A. County who are positive for COVID-19,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s chief health officer, said.

She warned that if the county did not slow the spread of the virus, the region’s healthcare system would be overwhelmed.

Epidemiologists say they expect L.A. County’s case numbers to continue to grow, but that social distancing may help stave off an outbreak as bad as New York’s. The measures went into effect in California early enough that they could have a significant impact, experts say.

In the latest effort to encourage people to remain at home, L.A. County on Friday closed all of its beaches, along with piers, beach bike paths, public trails and trailheads. The city of Los Angeles followed suit Friday night, announcing the closure of park facilities, trailheads and trails.

Officials say it’s too soon to tell whether the attempts to curb the virus’ spread are working.

Dr. Jacob Quinton, an internal medicine physician at UCLA, said doctors in L.A. and other cities that have not been hit yet as badly as New York are preparing for what the next weeks may hold.

“Many of us are sort of taking a deep breath before the plunge, and getting ready to meet the challenges that come,” he said. “Those that are already inundated with COVID cases are in the thick of a fight that feels very much like the defining medical challenge of our lives.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week that California would need 50,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients, a significant increase from the 20,000 beds his administration had forecast last week. The state’s 416 hospitals are doubling so-called surge plans to 40% of their capacity, which includes providing 30,000 new beds across the system, Newsom said.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said only 1,500 beds in Los Angeles and about 900 ventilators in the county are available now. The city is sorting through credentials for the more than 2,700 medical workers who have volunteered to help, he said.

