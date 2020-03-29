Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases in Orange County jumped past 400 this week, county health officials said. Four people have died.
As of Saturday, the county had performed more than 4,800 tests.
Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 1
18-49 134
50-64 79
64+ 39
Officials on Friday began releasing city-by-city coronavirus cases, with Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Irvine and Anaheim having among the highest totals.
But officials cautioned about how to view that list.
“COVID-19 now has reached community transmission status, which means people may have contracted the illness elsewhere in the county. This may not necessarily be in the city where they live,” the county said in a statement. “These data should not be interpreted as an indication of activity in any specific location. Under a community transmission status, the true prevalence of this disease may not be known, as most cases are likely not diagnosed or reported.”
Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo 3
Anaheim 37
Brea 3
Buena Park 12
Costa Mesa 9
Cypress 7
Dana Point 6
Fountain Valley 6
Fullerton 8
Garden Grove 7
Huntington Beach 32
Irvine 36
La Habra 2
Laguna Niguel 13
Lake Forest 7
Mission Viejo 7
Newport Beach 36
Orange 11
Placentia 6
Rancho Santa Margarita 4
San Clemente 11
San Juan Capistrano 9
Santa Ana 20
Seal Beach 1
Stanton 1
Tustin 7
Westminster 5
Yorba Linda 12
Other 39
Unknown 4