Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases in Orange County jumped past 400 this week, county health officials said. Four people have died.

As of Saturday, the county had performed more than 4,800 tests.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 1

18-49 134

50-64 79

64+ 39

Advertisement

Officials on Friday began releasing city-by-city coronavirus cases, with Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Irvine and Anaheim having among the highest totals.

But officials cautioned about how to view that list.

“COVID-19 now has reached community transmission status, which means people may have contracted the illness elsewhere in the county. This may not necessarily be in the city where they live,” the county said in a statement. “These data should not be interpreted as an indication of activity in any specific location. Under a community transmission status, the true prevalence of this disease may not be known, as most cases are likely not diagnosed or reported.”

Cases by community:

Advertisement

Aliso Viejo 3

Anaheim 37

Brea 3

Buena Park 12

Costa Mesa 9

Cypress 7

Dana Point 6

Fountain Valley 6

Fullerton 8

Garden Grove 7

Huntington Beach 32

Irvine 36

La Habra 2

Laguna Niguel 13

Lake Forest 7

Mission Viejo 7

Newport Beach 36

Orange 11

Placentia 6

Rancho Santa Margarita 4

San Clemente 11

San Juan Capistrano 9

Santa Ana 20

Seal Beach 1

Stanton 1

Tustin 7

Westminster 5

Yorba Linda 12

Other 39

Unknown 4