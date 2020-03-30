Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Bay Area extends coronavirus shelter-in-place order through at least May 1

Powell Street in San Francisco is nearly empty these days.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Rong-Gong Lin IIStaff Writer 
March 30, 2020
1:07 PM
Millbrae, Calif. — 

Health officers in several counties of the the San Francisco Bay Area has extended the shelter-in-place order until at least May 1.

Those counties -- Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, Napa and Solano -- were the first in California to issue sweeping restrictions on social movements to slow the spread of coronavirus, and since then, the state of California and other local cities have followed suit.

The news underscores that the restrictions are likely going to be in place for some time. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he doubts schools will reoopen before the end of the academic year.

The California death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 133, with officials warning of tough weeks ahead as the number of confirmed cases of the virus continues to surge.

The latest death was reported Monday morning by San Francisco’s Department of Public Health. Details about the individual who died were not immediately available.

There are currently more than 6,400 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

On Monday, Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Austin Beutner announced the first confirmed case of the virus in a district employee. The infection was reported to officials last week.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Rong-Gong Lin II
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.
