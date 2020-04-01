Here is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County’s coronavirus cases topped 3,000 with 54 deaths, officials said.

Los Angeles County officials Tuesday confirmed 10 new coronavirus-linked deaths and reported the first such fatality of a healthcare worker.

The number of confirmed cases has tripled over the last week, Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said.

The healthcare worker who died was older than 60, Ferrer said.

To date, more than 19,000 people have been tested for the virus in the county. Ferrer said that of those who have tested positive, 594 have been hospitalized, including 267 currently in treatment.

Here is the breakdown by community. For more, go to The Times tracker.

Long Beach 123

Melrose 100

Glendale 76

Hollywood 61

West Hollywood 56

Torrance 53

Santa Monica 49

Santa Clarita 48

Manhattan Beach 40

Carson 39

North Hollywood 39

Redondo Beach 39

Brentwood 36

Beverly Hills 35

Sherman Oaks 33

Lancaster 31

Inglewood 31

Downey 31

Encino 30

Hancock Park 30

Hollywood Hills 29

Westwood 28

Burbank 27

Tarzana 26

Woodland Hills 25

Pasadena 25

Sylmar 25

Palms 25

Pacific Palisades 22

Valley Village 21

Norwalk 21

West Los Angeles 20

Bellflower 20

Beverly Crest 20

Reseda 20

Silver Lake 20

South Gate 19

Hawthorne 19

Studio City 18

Venice 18

Lynwood 18

Westchester 17

Del Rey 16

Compton 16

Carthay 16

Lakewood 16

Culver City 15

Downtown 14

San Pedro 14

Palmdale 14

Palos Verdes Estates 14

Koreatown 14

Chatsworth 14

East Los Angeles 14

Van Nuys 13

East Hollywood 13

Beverlywood 13

Crestview 13

Alhambra 13

Century City 13

Mar Vista 13

West Vernon 13

Calabasas 13

Rancho Palos Verdes 13

Los Feliz 13

University Park 12

Gardena 12

Miracle Mile 12

Altadena 12

Bell 12

West Adams 12

Wilmington 12

Florence-Firestone 12

Whittier 12

Athens-Westmont 11

Huntington Park 11

Baldwin Hills 11

Agoura Hills 11

Glassell Park 11

Bel-Air 11

Lake Balboa 11

Central 11

Boyle Heights 11

Mid-City 11

Eagle Rock 10

Westlake 10

Arcadia 10

Winnetka 10

West Hills 10

Pomona 10

Century Palms/Cove 10

Wholesale District 10

Temple-Beaudry 10

Granada Hills 10

North Hills 9

Hermosa Beach 9

Pico Rivera 9

Harbor Gateway 9

Northridge 9

West Carson 9

Highland Park 9

Porter Ranch 8

Wilshire Center 8

Lennox 8

La Mirada 8

La Cañada Flintridge 8

South Carthay 8

Sun Valley 8

Paramount 8

Glendora 7

Valley Glen 7

Panorama City 7

Arleta 7

Covina 7

South Whittier 7

Exposition Park 7

Watts 7

Pico-Union 7

West Covina 7

Canoga Park 7

Playa Vista 7

Monterey Park 7

Green Meadows 7

Hyde Park 7

Mission Hills 6

Vermont Vista 6

Cerritos 6

Cheviot Hills 6

San Gabriel 6

South Pasadena 6

Maywood 6

Lawndale 6

Ladera Heights 5

Sunland 5

Little Bangladesh 5

Marina del Rey 5

Hacienda Heights 5

Lake View Terrace 5

Tujunga 5

Pacoima 5

Azusa 5

Harbor City 5

Country Club Park 5

Echo Park 5

Monrovia 5

South Park 5

Montebello 5

Vernon Central 5

Adams-Normandie 5

El Monte 4

Bell Gardens 4

Harvard Park 4

Lincoln Heights 4

San Dimas 4

Castaic 3

La Puente 3

Rowland Heights 3

Diamond Bar 3

Walnut 3

El Sereno 3

La Verne 2

Willowbrook 2

Rosemead 2

Claremont 2

Baldwin Park 2

Temple City 1

Del Aire 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Longwood 1-4

Lomita 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Little Armenia 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

Stevenson Ranch 1-4

Leimert Park 1-4

Lafayette Square 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

La Verne 1-4

La Rambla 1-4

Marina Peninsula 1-4

Hawthorne 1-4

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

San Fernando 1-4

Toluca Lake 1-4

Harvard Heights 1-4

Gramercy Place 1-4

Valencia 1-4

Elysian Valley 1-4

Elysian Park 1-4

Valinda 1-4

El Segundo 1-4

Vermont Knolls 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

Duarte 1-4

Vermont Square 1-4

Malibu 1-4

Monrovia 1-4

Shadow Hills 1-4

Cudahy 1-4

Crenshaw District 1-4

Covina 1-4

Mt. Washington 1-4

North Whittier 1-4

Victoria Park 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

Park La Brea 1-4

View Heights 1-4

Commerce 1-4

Cloverdale / Cochran 1-4

Playa del Rey 1-4

West L.A. 1-4

Quartz Hill 1-4

Westlake Village 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Rancho Park 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Reseda Ranch 1-4

Canyon Country 1-4

Santa Fe Springs 1-4

Cadillac-Corning 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

Reynier Village 1-4

Rolling Hills Estates 1-4

Atwater Village 1-4

San Marino 1-4

Athens Village 1-4

Artesia 1-4

Alsace 1-4

Thai Town 1-4