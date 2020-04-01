Here is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County’s coronavirus cases topped 3,000 with 54 deaths, officials said.
Los Angeles County officials Tuesday confirmed 10 new coronavirus-linked deaths and reported the first such fatality of a healthcare worker.
The number of confirmed cases has tripled over the last week, Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said.
The healthcare worker who died was older than 60, Ferrer said.
To date, more than 19,000 people have been tested for the virus in the county. Ferrer said that of those who have tested positive, 594 have been hospitalized, including 267 currently in treatment.
Here is the breakdown by community. For more, go to The Times tracker.
Long Beach 123
Melrose 100
Glendale 76
Hollywood 61
West Hollywood 56
Torrance 53
Santa Monica 49
Santa Clarita 48
Manhattan Beach 40
Carson 39
North Hollywood 39
Redondo Beach 39
Brentwood 36
Beverly Hills 35
Sherman Oaks 33
Lancaster 31
Inglewood 31
Downey 31
Encino 30
Hancock Park 30
Hollywood Hills 29
Westwood 28
Burbank 27
Tarzana 26
Woodland Hills 25
Pasadena 25
Sylmar 25
Palms 25
Pacific Palisades 22
Valley Village 21
Norwalk 21
West Los Angeles 20
Bellflower 20
Beverly Crest 20
Reseda 20
Silver Lake 20
South Gate 19
Hawthorne 19
Studio City 18
Venice 18
Lynwood 18
Westchester 17
Del Rey 16
Compton 16
Carthay 16
Lakewood 16
Culver City 15
Downtown 14
San Pedro 14
Palmdale 14
Palos Verdes Estates 14
Koreatown 14
Chatsworth 14
East Los Angeles 14
Van Nuys 13
East Hollywood 13
Beverlywood 13
Crestview 13
Alhambra 13
Century City 13
Mar Vista 13
West Vernon 13
Calabasas 13
Rancho Palos Verdes 13
Los Feliz 13
University Park 12
Gardena 12
Miracle Mile 12
Altadena 12
Bell 12
West Adams 12
Wilmington 12
Florence-Firestone 12
Whittier 12
Athens-Westmont 11
Huntington Park 11
Baldwin Hills 11
Agoura Hills 11
Glassell Park 11
Bel-Air 11
Lake Balboa 11
Central 11
Boyle Heights 11
Mid-City 11
Eagle Rock 10
Westlake 10
Arcadia 10
Winnetka 10
West Hills 10
Pomona 10
Century Palms/Cove 10
Wholesale District 10
Temple-Beaudry 10
Granada Hills 10
North Hills 9
Hermosa Beach 9
Pico Rivera 9
Harbor Gateway 9
Northridge 9
West Carson 9
Highland Park 9
Porter Ranch 8
Wilshire Center 8
Lennox 8
La Mirada 8
La Cañada Flintridge 8
South Carthay 8
Sun Valley 8
Paramount 8
Glendora 7
Valley Glen 7
Panorama City 7
Arleta 7
Covina 7
South Whittier 7
Exposition Park 7
Watts 7
Pico-Union 7
West Covina 7
Canoga Park 7
Playa Vista 7
Monterey Park 7
Green Meadows 7
Hyde Park 7
Mission Hills 6
Vermont Vista 6
Cerritos 6
Cheviot Hills 6
San Gabriel 6
South Pasadena 6
Maywood 6
Lawndale 6
Ladera Heights 5
Sunland 5
Little Bangladesh 5
Marina del Rey 5
Hacienda Heights 5
Lake View Terrace 5
Tujunga 5
Pacoima 5
Azusa 5
Harbor City 5
Country Club Park 5
Echo Park 5
Monrovia 5
South Park 5
Montebello 5
Vernon Central 5
Adams-Normandie 5
El Monte 4
Bell Gardens 4
Harvard Park 4
Lincoln Heights 4
San Dimas 4
Castaic 3
La Puente 3
Rowland Heights 3
Diamond Bar 3
Walnut 3
El Sereno 3
La Verne 2
Willowbrook 2
Rosemead 2
Claremont 2
Baldwin Park 2
Temple City 1
Del Aire 1-4
Manchester Square 1-4
Longwood 1-4
Lomita 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
Little Armenia 1-4
Sierra Madre 1-4
Signal Hill 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
Stevenson Ranch 1-4
Leimert Park 1-4
Lafayette Square 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
La Verne 1-4
La Rambla 1-4
Marina Peninsula 1-4
Hawthorne 1-4
Hawaiian Gardens 1-4
San Fernando 1-4
Toluca Lake 1-4
Harvard Heights 1-4
Gramercy Place 1-4
Valencia 1-4
Elysian Valley 1-4
Elysian Park 1-4
Valinda 1-4
El Segundo 1-4
Vermont Knolls 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
East La Mirada 1-4
Duarte 1-4
Vermont Square 1-4
Malibu 1-4
Monrovia 1-4
Shadow Hills 1-4
Cudahy 1-4
Crenshaw District 1-4
Covina 1-4
Mt. Washington 1-4
North Whittier 1-4
Victoria Park 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4
Park La Brea 1-4
View Heights 1-4
Commerce 1-4
Cloverdale / Cochran 1-4
Playa del Rey 1-4
West L.A. 1-4
Quartz Hill 1-4
Westlake Village 1-4
Chinatown 1-4
Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Rancho Park 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
Reseda Ranch 1-4
Canyon Country 1-4
Santa Fe Springs 1-4
Cadillac-Corning 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4
Reynier Village 1-4
Rolling Hills Estates 1-4
Atwater Village 1-4
San Marino 1-4
Athens Village 1-4
Artesia 1-4
Alsace 1-4
Thai Town 1-4