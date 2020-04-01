Three wounded in South L.A. shooting

Three people were wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About 8 p.m., a caller reported gunshots and a car speeding off near the 800 block of East 109th Place in South L.A., LAPD Officer Luis Garcia said.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department treated two victims at the scene who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Garcia had no information on the severity of their injuries.

A short time later, two additional victims called the police from the 11700 block of Athens Way, Garcia said, about a five-minute drive from where shots were reportedly fired.

Advertisement

One was wounded; the other was unharmed.

The two victims described the suspect, who remains at large, as a black man with a thin build, about 6 feet tall, wearing a red, white and blue shirt, Garcia said.