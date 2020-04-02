Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Coronavirus reduced its workforce and supplies but O.C. food bank finds a way to help

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County
Jose Secundino, center, joins other recently hired temporary employees at Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County to pack boxes of food for the needy on Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
11:37 AM
Share

A crew of workers descended this week on the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County to pack boxes of food for those in need.

A month ago, none of these workers would have been there. The program they were hired to staff didn’t even exist.

Like virtually all public and private organizations, the Irvine-based nonprofit has had to dramatically retool its operations in a coronavirus pandemic world where “business as usual” is fast becoming a distant memory.

It’s been a challenge but a necessary one — particularly as an increasing number of people find themselves out of work and schools keep their doors closed.

Advertisement

“Food banks across the nation cannot fail,” Second Harvest Chief Executive Harald Herrmann said Wednesday.

California
Coronavirus updates: Trump warns of difficult weeks ahead with projections of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths
512840_me_0325_neighborhood_manhattan_beach_JLC_12049.jpg
California
Coronavirus updates: Trump warns of difficult weeks ahead with projections of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Read our coverage from last week hereTracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery

As the coronavirus began its global spread, the team at Second Harvest sprang into action.

“We started crisis planning in late February and started buying truckloads of shelf-stable food, anticipating what would be coming our way,” Herrmann said.

Advertisement

The organization did so with the expectation — ultimately realized — that the tap could tighten on one of its largest reliable sources of donated food: “grocery rescue” items that have reached their sell-by date but are still safe to consume.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County
Recently hired Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County temporary employees load boxes of food that volunteers will deliver to senior centers in Orange County.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Second Harvest — which provides food to more than 250,000 children, families and seniors in Orange County each month through a network of partner agencies and programs — also had to largely move away from purchasing and providing perishable foods in favor of goods that can safely sit on a pantry shelf.

"[That] was really, for us, a shift overnight to stop what we were doing and move in a different direction,” Herrmann said.

Despite the upheaval, he said the food bank has thus far been able to keep its larders well-stocked.

“We have a five-week supply of food,” he said. “We absolutely have the inventory, we have the distribution methodology to be able to feed Orange County during this crisis.”

Figuring out how to connect those supplies to the people who needed them, however, was another puzzle the food bank had to solve.

Many sites where Second Harvest would normally drop off food deliveries are no longer accessible. Dozens of food pantries countywide have closed their doors in recent weeks.

Advertisement

The food bank’s army of volunteers — which made up about 42% of its workforce pre-coronavirus — has withered as a result of local, county and state health orders for people to stay home and keep from clustering in crowds.

To fill in the gap, Second Harvest has brought on more than 100 part-time employees, some of whom have been laid off from their regular jobs, to pack thousands of bags and boxes with enough food to feed an individual or family for days at a time.

California
The most powerful photos of California during pandemic
512730_ME_0401_neighborhood_community_boyle_heights_coronavirus_CMH_02.JPG
California
The most powerful photos of California during pandemic
These are some of the unusual new scenes across the Southland in the age of the coronavirus outbreak.

To help distribute the packages, the organization launched its Harvest Truck Brigade, a volunteer fleet of pickup truck drivers who ferry food directly to those who need it.

“We can get a call routed to us from ... a senior or someone who has critical needs and cannot get out of the house to get food, and we can literally take that information and have a box of food delivered to that individual within 24 to 48 hours — door-to-door at no cost,” Herrmann said.

To connect other Orange County residents with the food they need, Second Harvest also has created a weekly drive-through pickup service at the Honda Center in Anaheim. There, people can pull up, have their vehicles loaded with food and be on their way.

That service started two weeks ago, and 3,932 cars drove through Saturday. This weekend, Herrmann said they’re “bracing for somewhere between 5,000 and 6,000.”

All of these new efforts come at a significant cost to Second Harvest. Herrmann estimated an additional $340,000 a week is needed to keep up with the demand of the programs.

Anyone who’s interested in donating, or learning more about the food bank, can visit feedoc.org.

Advertisement

While predictions change daily on how long the coronavirus-fueled crisis will last, Herrmann said Second Harvest is anticipating mid-April through mid-June will be the most challenging stretch for its operations.

In the meantime, the organization will keep rolling with the punches.

“There is no manual, there’s no playbook, there’s no mentor you can call, there’s no advisor,” Herrmann said. “This is basically, ‘Figure it out as you go, learn as much as you can as quickly as you can ... and keep moving.’ ”

CaliforniaOrange CountyFoodCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement