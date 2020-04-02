Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Want to adopt or foster a pet during the coronavirus crisis? Here’s a list of resources

Many shelters and rescue groups post photos of animals needing homes online.
(Kitten Rescue)
By Chris ErskineColumnist  
April 2, 2020
3 AM
Numerous organizations support fosters and adoptions. Among them:

Petfinder.com: A good starting point in the process, with answers to common questions and lists of shelters based on your location.

L.A. Animal Services (City of Los Angeles): Currently needs help with medium- and larger-sized dogs and adult cats. Visit website for listings of new animals.

Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA: Keeping waiting lists amid high demand. For information, visit the website or email foster@pasadenahumane.org for fostering options.

Little Angels Project: Agoura Hills rescue organization is currently placing cats and keeping a waiting list for dogs.

Animal Care and Control: Busy, high-turnover L.A. County system serves unincorporated areas of the county and 47 cities. To foster: email foster@animalcare.lacounty.gov. To see available pets, go to the website.

Kitten Rescue: Organization is “inundated” with requests for information on fostering and adopting. Also handles dogs on occasion.

CatCafe Lounge: Shop closed for quarantine reasons, but still placing cats with the rescue group it partners with, Stray Cat Alliance.

Watts Project: Takes animals from shelters in Watts and South Los Angeles and arranges fostering and adopting.

Chris Erskine
