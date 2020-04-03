Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Homeless man found stabbed to death in Van Nuys

By James QueallyStaff Writer 
April 3, 2020
10:30 AM
A homeless man was found stabbed to death on a Van Nuys street late Thursday night, police said.

The victim, described only as a 35-year-old transient, was found in the 15200 block of Burbank Boulevard, just outside the entrance to the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Officers found the victim lying on a sidewalk with multiple stab wounds, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the LAPD. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Investigators did not describe a motive in the slaying.

In September, the burned body of a homeless man was also found near the park, around the area of Victory and Balboa boulevards. Autopsy results showed that victim had died of a “perforating wound to the chest.”

James Queally
James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times.
