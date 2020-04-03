A list of Ventura County communities with coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in Ventura County continue to steadily rise.

The county reported one additional death on Thursday, bringing its total to six. The county only reports age ranges. So far all of the victims were in their 70s and 80s, all with preexisting health conditions, said Ashley Bautista, a county spokeswoman. The county has not reported where the victims lived. The first death was reported on March 22.

The county also reported 17 new cases of people testing positive for COVID-19 this week, bringing its total to 177. This includes 36 cases of people who have recovered and 135 instances of active quarantine.

Earlier this week, health officials offered a grim prediction: If residents did not take proper steps to socially distance and quarantine themselves, the county could see as many as 1,000 people die from the illness.

Advertisement

Simi Valley leads with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 30. Oxnard and Thousand Oaks each have 29.

Here is a breakdown of where in Ventura County coronavirus cases have been reported, and the list will be updated. The Times tracker shows where in California cases have been reported.

Camarillo 27

Lake Sherwood 2

Moorpark 12

Newbury Park 4

Oak Park 7

Oak View 1

Ojai 3

Oxnard 29

Piru 1

Port Hueneme 2

Santa Paula 3

Santa Rosa Valley 1

Simi Valley 30

Somis 1

Thousand Oaks 29

Ventura 19

Westlake 6