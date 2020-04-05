South L.A.’s renaissance was decades in the making. The coronavirus could end it in weeks

Four months into a profitable start, the owners of South LA Cafe sent out an SOS to their nearly 10,000 Instagram followers.

“Help us keep South LA Café open!” Joe and Celia Ward-Wallace posted to the café’s page on Sunday. “Can you commit to sending us $10 or more just for the next three months to keep us on our feet?”

The eatery, on Western Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, had been making money since the first day it opened its doors in November, turning a 10% profit every month over the next, the owners said. Patrons came for the coffee but returned for the culturally conscious events, the safe space that celebrates blackness and a vibe that emanates “for us, by us.” Early talks had begun to expand to two more locations.

Then came the coronavirus outbreak. Orders rained down from the governor and mayor to shutter dining spaces. By the end of March, the sudden public health crisis was touching every facet of life.

Joe Ward-Wallace delivers a takeout order at South LA Cafe. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Overnight, business at South LA Cafe dried up by 70%. The couple had to furlough nine employees. Some of their customers lost their jobs too.

“It hurts our hearts, but it also activates this sense of urgency,” Celia Ward-Wallace said. “We have our capes on our backs, and we’re fighting to save our people and the cafe.”

Before the coronavirus made its deadly march through communities across the country, upending lives and stalling the economy, something remarkable was happening south of the 10 Freeway.

A region that had long felt ignored by the development boom reshaping neighborhoods across Los Angeles was experiencing a renaissance in community-owned cafes, coffee shops and co-working spaces — especially among a new generation of black entrepreneurs.

There’s Hot & Cool Cafe, Harun Coffee, Swift Cafe and the Metaphor Club, a sort of black WeWork. All are clustered in Leimert Park, the epicenter of black arts and culture. Then there’s Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen on the western edge of South L.A. in View Park. Farther south, tucked in a former bread factory in Hyde Park, sits the co-working and cultural hub Vector 90, as well as Sip & Sonder coffeehouse in Inglewood.

All of the establishments are unapologetically black, the owners are proud to say. Now, the pandemic and the panic that it has incited are threatening to undo the years of economic progress they made in South Los Angeles.

“All of us are worried about the businesses that just got started,” said Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who represents parts of South L.A. “We don’t know what will happen going forward, and, frankly, we don’t feel good about it.”

Each bricks-and-mortar business is part of a larger ecosystem. It’s a symbiotic relationship, in which they depend on vendors to supply fresh pressed juices, pastries and other merchandise. When one local business suffers, they all do.

Harris-Dawson said that businesses in his council district are more vulnerable in times of economic uncertainty. Even in good times, they are operating on razor-thin margins, he said, leaving them with less cash in reserve to operate during a downturn.

And many of these entrepreneurs do not own the buildings where their businesses operate and have a hard time meeting the requirements needed to qualify for small business loans and other financial assistance programs.

So the councilman has tapped into city funding for his district that was earmarked for various culture heritage activities, most of which have been canceled because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus, and redirected it to pay 18 local restaurants to prepare and deliver nearly 3,000 meals to meet the urgent needs of the district’s seniors.

“We hope this helps,” he said. “But frankly, we don’t know.”



The backbone of South L.A.

Small businesses have long been the backbone of South L.A. Barbershops, hair salons and beauty supply stores filled the holes left behind when businesses fled after the 1965 and 1992 riots.

Today, few national retailers dot the landscape, with South L.A. long stigmatized by those bursts of violence. The disinvestment has lasted generations.

But the construction of a light-rail line connecting Mid-City to Los Angeles International Airport and the rise of SoFi Stadium have revived interest in South L.A. Developers are building high-rises, luxury housing and upscale restaurants. Wealthier residents, many of them white, are moving in.

1 / 62 A Palm Springs resident finds the serenity of a closed golf course the perfect place for afternoon reading during the coronavirus pandemic at Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 62 June Gilmore, of Laguna Woods, uses a loud speaker and sign to make her point while her husband, Brian Gilmore, honks his horn while joining mostly Laguna Woods seniors protesting after learning nearby Ayers Hotel will be used to treat homeless COVID2019 patients. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 62 Adeline Hernandez, 2, of Riverside seems perplexed by the yellow caution tape as she approaches the closed off swing sets during the coronavirus pandemic at Ryan Bonaminio Park. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 62 A family walk with dogs as they cross quiet Hillside Road in Rancho Cucamonga. as many residents observe stay-at-home orders due to coronavirus pandemic in Rancho Cucamonga. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 62 A man dressed as Superman tries to give out free masks so people can protect themselves from CONVID-19 along Washington Blvd. in Marina Del Rey. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 62 Cassidy Roosen, with Beach Cities Health District, holds up a sign that says, “We’re All In This Together,” while waiting to direct cars at a drive-through, appointment-only coronavirus testing location, at the South Bay Galleria, in Redondo Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 62 Spyder Surfboards store owner Dennis Jarvis, right, and his son Luke, work on building skateboards as part of their “drive-thru” skateboard building at their flagship store in Hermosa Beach, CA, (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 62 Aniza Serrano hands out one of 400 free orchids that were ordered for the now canceled Easter services in front of the church in East Hollywood. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 62 Grocery carts block off the front parking area as Best Buy is open for curbside pickup only during the coronavirus pandemic. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 62 On Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz, Greg Barris, (in cowboy hat) picks up fresh produce he ordered through County Line Harvest, a local vegetable farm. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 62 Chantael Duke, 32, sits on the steps off of Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz. She lost her two jobs due to coronavirus closures. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 62 Juliann Hartman, center, and her husband, Butch, wave signs they created to cheer up people mid-pandemic on Calabasas Road in Calabasas. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 62 Grace Carter, 15, of Riverside, practices a dance routine at home after dance classes and school were canceled. She has to use the Zoom app on her iPhone to practice with her dance group."It’s hard. My bedroom is a smaller space. I miss all my friends at the studio, " Grace said. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 14 / 62 Dusk falls in a deserted downtown Los Angeles on April 2. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 15 / 62 A man works from his home in Long Beach. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 16 / 62 Jerome Campbell takes a walk along Ocean Boulevard at dusk in Long Beach. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 17 / 62 A San Bernardino County healthcare worker takes a sample at a coronavirus drive-through testing site at the county fairgrounds in Victorville. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 62 A Metro general service employee disinfects a bench in Boyle Heights. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 62 Vendors sell masks along San Pedro Street in the garment district of Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 62 A runner jogs past the Pottery Barn in Pasadena. Some businesses in the area have boarded up their stores. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 62 Raquel Lezama and daughter Monica Ramos collect meals for the family at Manual Arts High School. Lezama was laid off from her $17.76-an-hour job at a Beverly Hills hotel. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 62 Homeless artist Matteo defends his work against removal by the Los Angeles Sanitation Department and police in Venice. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 62 Kylie Wortham, who was laid off because of the coronavirus, relaxes with a book in a hammock overlooking the beach in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 62 People wearing face masks shop at the Santa Monica farmers market. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 62 A medical staff member enters Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa after 51 residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 26 / 62 The Iron City Tavern in San Pedro tries an incentive to lure takeout customers. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 27 / 62 The streets of San Pedro are quiet as people remain in their homes due to the coronavirus. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 28 / 62 Healthcare workers gather outside UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center to call for further action from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 29 / 62 Kristen Edgerle of Victorville collects information from a blood donor before drawing blood at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library blood drive during the coronavirus pandemic in Yorba Linda. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) 30 / 62 Jonathan Sanchez, manager of Choppy’s Produce Company at the LA Wholesale Produce Market, stands with an excess of inventory in the wake of the coronavirus Covid19 shutdown as LA’s produce wholesalers are seeing their business decline over 80%. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 31 / 62 A woman has the sidewalk all to herself while walking along California St. in downtown Ventura. Foot traffic is very light as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 32 / 62 A city worker, wearing a protective suit and mask, sweeps around the Echo Park Community Center that is one of several recreation centers in Los Angeles that has been converted for homeless housing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The center is filled to capacity with over 30 beds available to the homeless. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 33 / 62 Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 34 / 62 A maintenance worker cleans the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. The park is closed to the public because of the coronavirus. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 35 / 62 A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 36 / 62 Protesters drive by the Getty House, the home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 37 / 62 Security guard Marcos Ayala of East Los Angeles helps the Hermosa Beach Police Department close off the Strand and a two-mile stretch of Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 38 / 62 The Strand and oceanfront of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 39 / 62 Mong Noiboonsok, left, and Rena Chastan have lunch at Crystal Springs picnic area in Griffith Park. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 40 / 62 Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 41 / 62 Israel Torres touches up a new sign at a closed store along the boardwalk in Venice Beach. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 42 / 62 The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 43 / 62 A Playa del Rey beach is nearly empty after L.A. County announced the closure of all beaches and trails in an effort to reduce crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 44 / 62 The Manhattan Beach Pier is locked, and a city sign explains why in three repeated messages: “Lot closed,” “COVID-19” and “Social Distancing.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 45 / 62 Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 46 / 62 Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 47 / 62 A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 48 / 62 Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wear protective gear while handing out coronavirus test kits at a parking lot on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 49 / 62 Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 50 / 62 A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 51 / 62 The Westfield Topanga mall parking lot in Canoga Park is empty amid coronavirus closure rules. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 52 / 62 Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 53 / 62 Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 54 / 62 A bus plies a route on the empty streets of downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 55 / 62 The lights are on, but the Santa Monica Pier is closed. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 56 / 62 A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 57 / 62 With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 58 / 62 A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 59 / 62 Chandly Burres looks for items on the sidewalk at a deserted Venice Boardwalk. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 60 / 62 Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 61 / 62 Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 62 / 62 Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

All of the changes have left some longtime residents, many of them black and Latino, feeling as if the new amenities aren’t for them. And for some, the rise in gentrification served as a sign that this was their last chance to make their entrepreneurial dreams a reality.

The first to take the leap was Tony Jolly, backed by his wife, brother, and a close family friend. The team initially thought to open a coffee roastery in South L.A., but after seeing the dearth of healthful food options, they decided to open Hot & Cool Cafe in April 2018.

The cafe’s bestseller quickly became a $15 vegan soul bowl — a dish of collard greens with plant-based chicken and macaroni and cheese. Like at a few other establishments in the neighborhood, a portrait of the late South L.A. rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle hangs on the wall.

The vibe of Hot & Cool changes depending on the event, but it always feels a bit like Wakanda.

It can be transformed into a club, as when Nigerian American rapper Jidenna premiered his album there in August. It can be a place of worship, as when people pack the place during singer Rickie Byars’ Sunday devotional. And it can become a lounge, like on Tuesdays, when there is open mike night, or an exercise studio, like on Saturday mornings, when an instructor hosts “trap yoga” in an upstairs event space.

Now, with the coronavirus forcing the cancellation of gatherings of almost any size so people can practice social distancing, business has dropped 80%. The family moved to the takeout and delivery options.

Jolly had to furlough all seven employees at Hot & Cool. The family works for free.

Asked how long he can keep this cultural hub open, he sighed.

“As long as our landlord is lenient,” Jolly said. “And we’re looking to tap into some of this stimulus money that every business owner in American is running to. But I don’t know.”

On the other side of Crenshaw Boulevard, four Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers have cultivated a community for black creatives at the Metaphor Club. The monthly membership of $99 includes access to a workspace, professional development programs, and free coffee and espresso.

Next door is MetaFlow, a rental space that had hosted such things as Black Lives Matter meetings, art exhibits and services for an Ethiopian church. In recent months, the frat brothers also opened MetaLab, a podcast studio space and creation lab.

Then cases of Americans coming down with COVID-19 began making headlines. The brothers shut down operations at all of their locations in March, days before the directives came from Mayor Eric Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom. They wanted to protect their members.

The frat brothers are financially fine for now, co-owner Lawrence Ross said, but he worries about what will happen if they are forced to stay closed past June. Like many of the other businesses in South L.A., Ross and his partners are coming up with ways to serve the community’s needs post-pandemic.

“If our members need information on finance, mental health and wellness, then we’re going to help get them through this,” Ross said.

It’s not just the new kids on the block who are suffering. South L.A. institutions, such as soul food restaurant Dulan’s and creole kitchen Harold & Belle’s, have seen a huge declines in sales as well. In many ways, their resilience through decades of booms and busts provides hope that these newer businesses will make it through, some have said.

Down in Inglewood, Sip & Sonder coffeehouse celebrated its first anniversary Wednesday with a day of events — all streamed online.

There was a morning of breath work followed by a night of jazz. The performers all wore masks and gloves. A couple having a virtual date traded cutesy messages in the coffeehouse’s online chat.

It was part celebration, part fundraiser, said owners Shanita Nicholas and Amanda-Jane Thomas.

“We’re raising funds to keep the coffeehouse going once we ride this ‘rona wave,’ ” they said in a flier made for the event, using the nickname that Black Twitter has given the coronavirus. “Let’s make it to year two.”