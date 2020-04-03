Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Here’s where you can get tested for the coronavirus in Los Angeles County

A San Bernardino County health care worker staffs a drive-through coronavirus testing site.
A San Bernardino County health care worker staffs a drive-through coronavirus testing site in Victorville on Thursday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 3, 2020
7:55 AM
Three new drive-up coronavirus testing locations are up and running in Los Angeles County as officials work to expand their capacity to detect infections in the region.

The COVID-19 screening sites — which opened Friday and will be available by appointment only — are at Gate 17 of the Pomona Fairplex; the South Bay Galleria, at 1815 Hawthorne Blvd. in Redondo Beach; and Antelope Valley Mall, 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale.

“The goal is to increase testing capacity as quickly as possible in Los Angeles County to meet the community’s needs, which are growing every day,” Dr. Clayton Kazan, medical director of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said in a statement.

Testing is strictly limited to county residents who are showing symptoms and are at least 65 years old or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, asthma or heart or chronic lung disease; have compromised immune systems.

Those who are “subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period because they have been exposed to an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and have more than seven days of the two-week quarantine period remaining” also are eligible to be tested, according to the county.

Those who are interested in being tested must register ahead of time at coronavirus.lacity.org/testing. Walk-up appointments are not offered.

The tests are self-administered, and people will be instructed on how to swab their own mouths/throats when they arrive.

There were more than 4,000 confirmed cases across L.A. County as of Thursday afternoon. The daily count has increased by more than 1,000 in the last 48 hours.

Health officials also announced 13 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 78.

Officials said the three new locations are a harbinger of things to come, as the county is actively working to open other sites.

Similar drive-through services have sprouted elsewhere in the Southland as health officials work to ramp up their testing capacity amid the widening COVID-19 pandemic.

At least three are open in Riverside County, and drive-through events also have been held in neighboring San Bernardino County.

A Huntington Beach doctor also has offered drive-through testing.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
