Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Five more in San Diego County die of coronavirus as case total rises to 1,530

Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County public health officer
Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County’s public health officer, said about half of COVID-19 patients there are 20 to 49 years old, “another reminder that this disease does not respect ages.”
(Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Lyndsay Winkley
April 8, 2020
6:43 PM
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

San Diego County officials said Wednesday that five more county residents have died of the novel coronavirus.

The county also logged an additional 76 cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,530 cases with 36 deaths.

Officials also released a racial breakdown of those who have died. Of the 36 victims, 15 were white, 10 were Hispanic and two were Asian. The patient’s race or ethnicity was not known in nine of the deaths.

About 75% of those who died were 70 or older. Two victims were 20 to 29 years old.

Advertisement

In San Diego County, about 53% of COVID-19 patients are 20 to 49 years old.

“This is yet another reminder that this disease does not respect ages,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “In fact, the age range of all of our cases goes from 3 months of age to 100 years of age.”

About 48% of patients are female, and about 51% are male. Gender was not known in about 1% of cases.

About 21% of patients were hospitalized, and about 8% required intensive care.

Advertisement

Winkley writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Lyndsay Winkley
Follow Us
Lyndsay Winkley is a member of the watchdog team. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in July 2012, covering crime and public safety news. She previously covered Del Mar and the fairgrounds as well as other North County news. Before joining the U-T, Lyndsay worked for several South County Patch sites. A graduate of SDSU, she was recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and the California College Media Association for her college work in investigative and breaking news.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement