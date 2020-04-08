Five more in San Diego County die of coronavirus as case total rises to 1,530

San Diego County officials said Wednesday that five more county residents have died of the novel coronavirus.

The county also logged an additional 76 cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,530 cases with 36 deaths.

Officials also released a racial breakdown of those who have died. Of the 36 victims, 15 were white, 10 were Hispanic and two were Asian. The patient’s race or ethnicity was not known in nine of the deaths.

About 75% of those who died were 70 or older. Two victims were 20 to 29 years old.

In San Diego County, about 53% of COVID-19 patients are 20 to 49 years old.

“This is yet another reminder that this disease does not respect ages,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “In fact, the age range of all of our cases goes from 3 months of age to 100 years of age.”

About 48% of patients are female, and about 51% are male. Gender was not known in about 1% of cases.

About 21% of patients were hospitalized, and about 8% required intensive care.

