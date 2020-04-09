Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Beverly Hills mandates face coverings, even during neighborhood strolls, during COVID-19 pandemic

A couple wear masks, helmets and eye protection while skateboarding in Beverly Hills
A couple wear masks, helmets and eye protection while skateboarding in Beverly Hills last month.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
April 9, 2020
7:43 PM
The city of Beverly Hills issued an order Thursday that requires all people, including essential workers, to wear face coverings when they leave their homes, including for walks through the neighborhood.

The order, which goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday, requires residents to wear a scarf, bandanna or other cloth over their faces in hopes of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Like other city leaders, Beverly Hills officials are encouraging residents to leave medical-grade masks for health and emergency workers. At last count, the city had 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“We believe this action will help to protect and ultimately save lives,” Mayor Lester Friedman said in a news release. “While we continue to ask our community members to remain at home, those who do go outside and the people they encounter will be safer.”

Under the order, drivers traveling alone or with members of their households do not need to wear face coverings unless they lower their vehicle’s windows for any reason, including to interact with first responders, food service workers or others who are not members of their household.

An increasing number of cities in California and across the U.S. are ordering residents to wear face coverings.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city’s face-covering order Tuesday. Unlike Beverly Hills, the L.A. mandate doesn’t require residents to wear face coverings when alone outside.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
