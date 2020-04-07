L.A. orders customers, workers to wear face coverings as coronavirus protection

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced an order Tuesday evening requiring all residents to wear a face covering when visiting essential businesses in hopes that it will protect workers slow the spread of the coronavirus .

Effective Friday at midnight, residents must wear a mask, bandanna or other type of covering over their noses and mouths when in grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, taxis, ride shares and any other essential busineses.

“Cover up, save a life — it’s that simple,” he said.

Additionally, effective Friday, workers at essential businesses must wear face coverings, which the business owners must either provide or reimburse workers for buying.

The mayor’s decision came the same day that the Los Angeles City Council discussed passing a similar measure.

During a Tuesday meeting, Los Angeles City Councilman Koretz donned a bandanna covering his nose and mouth and pushed for an emergency ordinance to require Angelenos to wear some kind of mask whenever they leave their homes — although he stressed that there would be no punishment for failing to do so. But a majority of council members balked at immediately pushing forward with the plan, with some raising concerns about uneven access to masks.

“Everybody has some cloth in their home. There are all kinds of different ways to do this,” Koretz said. “There is no downside to this. There’s only an upside.”

L.A. is one of many places in California requiring face coverings in public.

The Carson City Council will discuss whether to require face coverings at its Tuesday evening meeting. The city’s disaster council — comprised of the mayor, the city manager, the assistant city manager and a captain from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Carson station — have already approved the measure.

The city of Lancaster’s face covering ordinance was approved Friday.

“The City is not requiring a specific type of mask and certainly do not want to take away from medical professionals who will need medical grade masks,” the city said in a recent update to residents. “We are simply requiring that your nose and mouth be covered; whether it’s with a homemade mask, a bandana, or a piece of fabric that acts as a physical barrier between your mouth and nose and the immediate environment around you.”

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco clarified for residents Monday that, although the county is requiring they wear face coverings when in public, the department wouldn’t be setting up “any type of police state” in Riverside County.

Deputies also won’t be stopping vehicles, or setting up checkpoints for motorists, and they won’t be stopping residents while they are out on a walk with their families. Deputies also won’t stop or ticket residents simply for not wearing a mask, he said.

“I am pleading to you, my fellow Riverside County residents, for your cooperation and voluntary compliance with the orders given by our governor and county health officer,” Bianco said in a video message Monday. “If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for me. Do it for my family. Do it for your family.”

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said face coverings are beneficial for trips to grocery stores, but his administration stopped short of telling Californians to wear them outside.

“We put out guidelines that if individuals want to have face coverings, that is a good thing and a preferable thing, in addition to the physical distancing and the stay-at-home order,” Newsom said. “We have been very clear that if you are going into an environment where physical distancing is all but impossible, for example, into a grocery store with small aisles and a long queue, that we do believe it would be additive and beneficial to have a face covering.”

Times staff writers Kailyn Brown, Taryn Luna and Dakota Smith contributed to this report.