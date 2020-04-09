Assemblyman Mike Gipson’s son injured in shooting in Los Angeles

A shooting over the weekend in the Gramercy Park neighborhood left one man dead and three others injured, including the 32-year-old son of Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson).

About 4:15 p.m. Sunday, four people were shot by four men in a vehicle in the 8900 block of Hobart Boulevard, according to preliminary information released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gary Moody, 55, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office.

A 49-year-old man was treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department at the scene but refused to be taken to a hospital, according to the LAPD.

Two others, Devon Gipson and his fiancee, Jennifer Salazar, were taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after Gipson was hit in the back and Salazar in the leg.

The couple were visiting Devon Gipson’s mother when they decided to walk to a neighborhood store and were shot, according to a new release from the assemblyman’s office.

Salazar was treated and discharged. Gipson underwent surgery to stop the bleeding and repair the damage that the bullet caused after it entered his back, fracturing a rib and puncturing his lung before it exited, according to the news release.

Devon Gipson is a father and a full-time employee working for Mattel in El Segundo.

Assemblyman Gipson said in a statement that he rushed to the hospital not knowing his son’s condition.

“I thank God that he is recovering and pray for the loved ones of the other victim who lost his life,” Gipson said. “As a legislator, I know that too often many families experience similar scenarios on a regular basis. This must stop.”

Gipson was the author of AB 879, which targeted so-called ghost guns, mandating the registration of gun parts that are easily purchased and used to build guns. It was approved by the governor in October.

In the last five years, the assemblyman, whose district includes Carson, Compton, Gardena, Harbor Gateway, Lynwood, South L.A. and Watts, has held two anti-gun violence rallies at the intersection of Vermont and Manchester avenues, about a mile away from the location of Sunday’s shooting.

Officer Drake Madison, an LAPD spokesman, said the suspects fled, and no further information about the shooting or their vehicle was released. Madison said it was unknown whether the shooting was gang-related.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) said in a statement that he intends to join with other local representatives “to rein in the animosity that led to this terrible event.”

“Our community needs to be together in spirit as we face all our challenges,” Rendon said.

Gipson said he has long been a strong advocate against gun violence and will continue to fight on that issue with increased vigor, meeting with colleagues, local officials, stakeholders and residents.

“No tears, no fear,” he said.