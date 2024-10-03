Your guide to California’s Assembly District 40 race: Gipson vs. Schiavo

Democratic Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo is defending her seat representing the Santa Clarita area against Patrick Lee Gipson, a retired deputy sheriff who the state Republican Party hopes can flip the district in the November election.

Control of seat has ping-ponged between the two major parties for more than a decade, with Schiavo winning it back from the GOP by only 522 votes in 2022. The battle over Assembly District 40 is one of the most watched legislative races in California.

Voter registration in the district favors Democrats by nearly 12%, but Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said his party anticipates a close contest.

“It’s clear that Democrats and ‘no party preference’ voters are voting for Republican candidates,” Gallagher said. “And I think a big question in this cycle will be like, hey, how many of those actually continue to move over our way? If we see that trend continue, I think we’re going to see a lot of surprises.”