Your guide to California’s Assembly District 40 race: Gipson vs. Schiavo

Abortion rights are not up for a vote in California, but the issue could still affect races across the ballot in November, as it has in other elections since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling reversing Roe vs. Wade.
State law largely protects the right to an abortion, but many voters still consider candidates’ positions on the issue.
Schiavo said she’s “100% pro-choice.”
“I am endorsed by Planned Parenthood and Reproductive Freedom for All because they know I am the only candidate running to represent AD40 in the Assembly who will fight for our right to choose,” she said in a statement.
Gipson said he’s “pro-life with exceptions for rape, incest or life of the mother.” But he said he does not support a national ban on abortion, noting that California voters have enshrined the right to abortion in state law.
“When I was a sheriff’s deputy, [I swore] to uphold and enforce the law — all laws,” he said in a statement. “As a state Assemblymember, I am sworn to uphold the Constitution, and the people spoke loudly in 2022 in support of choice on women’s reproductive rights in the Constitution.”