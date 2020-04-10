Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

LAPD officer shot with an air rifle while on patrol in South L.A.; suspect arrested

69th Street and Denker Avenue
The officer was driving in South Los Angeles when he was struck.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
April 10, 2020
7:31 AM
A Los Angeles police officer was hospitalized Thursday after he was struck in the neck by a projectile fired from an air rifle as he patrolled South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said a man was arrested in the assault and a weapon recovered that detectives believe was used in the attack.

The officer was patrolling at 69th Street and Denker Avenue about 11 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by the projectile.

“it was an air rifle. We have an arrestee. The officer was driving by inside the car when he was hit,” said LAPD Capt. Jonathan Tippet. “It is our belief it was not an accident.”

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Moore on Thursday morning visited the officer and described him as stable and alert.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
