This is the latest breakdown of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County now has nearly 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, and the death toll stands at 225.
Almost one-fourth of the people who have died in L.A. County lived in nursing homes and other institutional settings, public health director Barbara Ferrer said.
As the number of fatalities rises, the most important thing Californians can do is stay home and limit contact with other people as much as possible, officials say. Ferrer has urged residents to avoid shopping this week if they have enough to eat at home.
“Being safe means safe at home, for the next few weeks to come,” Ferrer said. “Everything we can do to avoid having to be in contact with other people is a really good idea.”
Here is the latest list of Los Angeles County communities with coronavirus cases. For the latest, go to The Times’ coronavirus tracker.
Long Beach 303
Melrose 168
Glendale 166
Santa Clarita 122
Torrance 111
Hollywood 109
Carson 104
North Hollywood 103
West Hollywood 98
Pasadena 94
Inglewood 92
Sylmar 86
Downey 84
Burbank 83
Santa Monica 81
South Gate 76
Lancaster 73
Redondo Beach 73
Beverly Hills 71
Palmdale 65
Silver Lake 64
East Los Angeles 64
Sherman Oaks 64
Van Nuys 61
Norwalk 58
Woodland Hills 55
Hawthorne 55
Canoga Park 53
Reseda 53
Manhattan Beach 52
Brentwood 52
Lynwood 51
Panorama City 51
West Vernon 50
Palms 50
Boyle Heights 47
Hancock Park 45
Pacoima 44
Encino 44
Compton 44
Glassell Park 44
Pico Rivera 43
Hollywood Hills 43
Gardena 42
Unincorporated Florence-Firestone 42
Bellflower 42
Westlake 40
Pomona 40
Granada Hills 40
Winnetka 39
Koreatown 39
Tarzana 38
Lakewood 37
Temple-Beaudry 37
Pico-Union 37
Huntington Park 36
Exposition Park 36
San Pedro 36
Florence-Firestone 36
West Los Angeles 35
Rancho Palos Verdes 35
North Hills 33
Wilshire Center 33
Whittier 32
Valley Village 32
Central 32
Mar Vista 31
Pacific Palisades 31
Crestview 31
Altadena 31
Westwood 30
Chatsworth 30
Palos Verdes Estates 30
Vernon Central 30
Northridge 30
Lake Balboa 30
West Adams 30
Montebello 30
Valley Glen 29
Eagle Rock 29
Culver City 29
Del Rey 29
Venice 29
Cerritos 29
Bell 28
Westchester 28
Carthay 28
Paramount 28
Covina 28
South Park 27
Athens-Westmont 27
Baldwin Hills 26
Little Bangladesh 26
Beverly Crest 26
Alhambra 26
Sun Valley 26
Harbor Gateway 26
El Sereno 24
Highland Park 24
Porter Ranch 24
Downtown 23
Hacienda Heights 23
East Hollywood 23
Monterey Park 23
El Monte 23
Century City 23
West Carson 23
Wilmington 22
Studio City 22
University Park 22
Lawndale 22
South Whittier 22
Harvard Park 22
Little Armenia 22
Harbor City 21
Leimert Park 21
Sunland 21
Century Palms/Cove 21
West Hills 21
Mid-city 21
Calabasas 20
South Carthay 20
Los Feliz 20
Watts 20
Bel Air 20
Arleta 20
Maywood 20
Agoura Hills 19
Willowbrook 19
Miracle Mile 19
Beverlywood 19
Cudahy 19
Vermont Vista 18
Hermosa Beach 18
Lennox 17
La Mirada 17
Arcadia 17
Glendora 17
West Covina 17
Bell Gardens 17
San Fernando 16
Country Club Park 16
Wholesale District 16
La Canada Flintridge 16
San Dimas 15
Adams-Normandie 15
Hyde Park 15
Vermont Knolls 15
Azusa 14
Diamond Bar 14
Victoria Park 14
Lincoln Heights 14
La Puente 14
Lakeview Terrace 14
View Park/Windsor Hills 14
Lomita 13
Walnut Park 13
Mission Hills 13
Monrovia 13
Tujunga 13
Unincorporated Covina 12
Vermont Square 12
Ladera Heights 12
Historic Filipinotown 12
Harvard Heights 12
Crenshaw District 12
San Gabriel 12
Baldwin Park 12
Mt. Washington 11
Cheviot Hills 11
Canyon Country 11
Green Meadows 11
South Pasadena 11
Temple City 11
Playa Vista 10
La Crescenta-Montrose 10
Cloverdale/Cochran 10
West Whittier/Los Nietos 10
Stevenson Ranch 10
Malibu 10
Rowland Heights 10
Rosemead 10
Walnut 10
Park La Brea 9
Echo Park 9
Atwater Village 9
Thai Town 8
Rancho Park 8
Claremont 8
Marina Peninsula 8
Rolling Hills Estates 8
East Rancho Dominguez 8
El Segundo 8
Shadow Hills 7
Valinda 7
La Verne 7
Gramercy Place 7
Lafayette Square 6
Castaic 6
South San Gabriel 6
Elysian Valley 6
Toluca Lake 6
Figueroa Park Square 6
Del Aire 5
Marina del Rey 5
Unincorporated Monrovia 5
Northeast San Gabriel 5
Reynier Village 5
Santa Monica Mountains 5
Alsace 5
Reseda Ranch 5
Westlake Village 5
Athens Village 5
Elysian Park 5
Covina (Charter Oak) 5
San Marino 5
Unincorporated Azusa 1-4
Bassett 1-4
Playa Del Rey 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4
View Heights 1-4
Jefferson Park 1-4
Longwood 1-4
Desert View Highlands 1-4
East La Mirada 1-4
La Habra Heights 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
El Camino Village 1-4
Industry 1-4
Hawaiian Gardens 1-4
Unincorporated Hawthorne 1-4
Signal Hill 1-4
La Rambla 1-4
Unincorporated La Verne 1-4
Sierra Madre 1-4
Lake Los Angeles 1-4
Lake Manor 1-4
Santa Fe Springs 1-4
Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4
Toluca Woods 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4
North Whittier 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
Quartz Hill 1-4
Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Rosewood 1-4
St Elmo Village 1-4
Santa Catalina Island 1-4
Rolling Hills 1-4
Saugus 1-4
Chinatown 1-4
Duarte 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
Sunrise Village 1-4
Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4
Valencia 1-4
Acton 1-4
Cadillac-Corning 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4
West Antelope Valley 1-4
Faircrest Heights 1-4
Unincorporated West L.A. 1-4
West Puente Valley 1-4
West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Manchester Square 1-4
Unincorporated Whittier 1-4
Artesia 1-4
Agua Dulce 1-4