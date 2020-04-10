This is the latest breakdown of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County now has nearly 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, and the death toll stands at 225.

Almost one-fourth of the people who have died in L.A. County lived in nursing homes and other institutional settings, public health director Barbara Ferrer said.

As the number of fatalities rises, the most important thing Californians can do is stay home and limit contact with other people as much as possible, officials say. Ferrer has urged residents to avoid shopping this week if they have enough to eat at home.

“Being safe means safe at home , for the next few weeks to come,” Ferrer said. “Everything we can do to avoid having to be in contact with other people is a really good idea.”

Advertisement

Here is the latest list of Los Angeles County communities with coronavirus cases. For the latest, go to The Times’ coronavirus tracker.

Long Beach 303

Melrose 168

Glendale 166

Santa Clarita 122

Torrance 111

Hollywood 109

Carson 104

North Hollywood 103

West Hollywood 98

Pasadena 94

Inglewood 92

Sylmar 86

Downey 84

Burbank 83

Santa Monica 81

South Gate 76

Lancaster 73

Redondo Beach 73

Beverly Hills 71

Palmdale 65

Silver Lake 64

East Los Angeles 64

Sherman Oaks 64

Van Nuys 61

Norwalk 58

Woodland Hills 55

Hawthorne 55

Canoga Park 53

Reseda 53

Manhattan Beach 52

Brentwood 52

Lynwood 51

Panorama City 51

West Vernon 50

Palms 50

Boyle Heights 47

Hancock Park 45

Pacoima 44

Encino 44

Compton 44

Glassell Park 44

Pico Rivera 43

Hollywood Hills 43

Gardena 42

Unincorporated Florence-Firestone 42

Bellflower 42

Westlake 40

Pomona 40

Granada Hills 40

Winnetka 39

Koreatown 39

Tarzana 38

Lakewood 37

Temple-Beaudry 37

Pico-Union 37

Huntington Park 36

Exposition Park 36

San Pedro 36

Florence-Firestone 36

West Los Angeles 35

Rancho Palos Verdes 35

North Hills 33

Wilshire Center 33

Whittier 32

Valley Village 32

Central 32

Mar Vista 31

Pacific Palisades 31

Crestview 31

Altadena 31

Westwood 30

Chatsworth 30

Palos Verdes Estates 30

Vernon Central 30

Northridge 30

Lake Balboa 30

West Adams 30

Montebello 30

Valley Glen 29

Eagle Rock 29

Culver City 29

Del Rey 29

Venice 29

Cerritos 29

Bell 28

Westchester 28

Carthay 28

Paramount 28

Covina 28

South Park 27

Athens-Westmont 27

Baldwin Hills 26

Little Bangladesh 26

Beverly Crest 26

Alhambra 26

Sun Valley 26

Harbor Gateway 26

El Sereno 24

Highland Park 24

Porter Ranch 24

Downtown 23

Hacienda Heights 23

East Hollywood 23

Monterey Park 23

El Monte 23

Century City 23

West Carson 23

Wilmington 22

Studio City 22

University Park 22

Lawndale 22

South Whittier 22

Harvard Park 22

Little Armenia 22

Harbor City 21

Leimert Park 21

Sunland 21

Century Palms/Cove 21

West Hills 21

Mid-city 21

Calabasas 20

South Carthay 20

Los Feliz 20

Watts 20

Bel Air 20

Arleta 20

Maywood 20

Agoura Hills 19

Willowbrook 19

Miracle Mile 19

Beverlywood 19

Cudahy 19

Vermont Vista 18

Hermosa Beach 18

Lennox 17

La Mirada 17

Arcadia 17

Glendora 17

West Covina 17

Bell Gardens 17

San Fernando 16

Country Club Park 16

Wholesale District 16

La Canada Flintridge 16

San Dimas 15

Adams-Normandie 15

Hyde Park 15

Vermont Knolls 15

Azusa 14

Diamond Bar 14

Victoria Park 14

Lincoln Heights 14

La Puente 14

Lakeview Terrace 14

View Park/Windsor Hills 14

Lomita 13

Walnut Park 13

Mission Hills 13

Monrovia 13

Tujunga 13

Unincorporated Covina 12

Vermont Square 12

Ladera Heights 12

Historic Filipinotown 12

Harvard Heights 12

Crenshaw District 12

San Gabriel 12

Baldwin Park 12

Mt. Washington 11

Cheviot Hills 11

Canyon Country 11

Green Meadows 11

South Pasadena 11

Temple City 11

Playa Vista 10

La Crescenta-Montrose 10

Cloverdale/Cochran 10

West Whittier/Los Nietos 10

Stevenson Ranch 10

Malibu 10

Rowland Heights 10

Rosemead 10

Walnut 10

Park La Brea 9

Echo Park 9

Atwater Village 9

Thai Town 8

Rancho Park 8

Claremont 8

Marina Peninsula 8

Rolling Hills Estates 8

East Rancho Dominguez 8

El Segundo 8

Shadow Hills 7

Valinda 7

La Verne 7

Gramercy Place 7

Lafayette Square 6

Castaic 6

South San Gabriel 6

Elysian Valley 6

Toluca Lake 6

Figueroa Park Square 6

Del Aire 5

Marina del Rey 5

Unincorporated Monrovia 5

Northeast San Gabriel 5

Reynier Village 5

Santa Monica Mountains 5

Alsace 5

Reseda Ranch 5

Westlake Village 5

Athens Village 5

Elysian Park 5

Covina (Charter Oak) 5

San Marino 5

Unincorporated Azusa 1-4

Bassett 1-4

Playa Del Rey 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

View Heights 1-4

Jefferson Park 1-4

Longwood 1-4

Desert View Highlands 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

La Habra Heights 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

Industry 1-4

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

Unincorporated Hawthorne 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

La Rambla 1-4

Unincorporated La Verne 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Lake Los Angeles 1-4

Lake Manor 1-4

Santa Fe Springs 1-4

Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4

Toluca Woods 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

North Whittier 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Quartz Hill 1-4

Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

St Elmo Village 1-4

Santa Catalina Island 1-4

Rolling Hills 1-4

Saugus 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Duarte 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

Sunrise Village 1-4

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

Valencia 1-4

Acton 1-4

Cadillac-Corning 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

Unincorporated West L.A. 1-4

West Puente Valley 1-4

West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Unincorporated Whittier 1-4

Artesia 1-4

Agua Dulce 1-4