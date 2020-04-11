Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Magnitude 5.2 quake rattles California-Nevada state line

quake_nevada.jpg
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada state line, followed by a series of aftershocks.
(Quakebot)
By Associated Press
April 11, 2020
9:14 AM
UPDATED 9:48 AM
BODIE, Calif. — 

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 rattled a remote part of the California-Nevada state line but no damage or injuries were reported.

The quake just struck after 7:36 a.m. Saturday and was centered near Bodie, a former gold-mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, approximately 90 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

It was followed by several aftershocks. Two were larger than magnitude 3.0.

Mono County sheriff’s dispatchers about 30 miles north of Bodie felt the earthquake, Sgt. Magdaleno Hernandez said. He said they have not received any reports of damages or injuries.

Associated Press
