This is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Orange County has jumped to more than 1,200, with 18 fatalities.
Officials said 85 new cases and one new death were reported as of Saturday. Right now, 118 people are hospitalized.
Officials have urged the public to continue social distancing through the Easter weekend.
Police said they will be out in force to prevent car cruising, an Easter tradition in Santa Ana.
Newport Beach announced Thursday that, in light of crowds at one of its most popular surf spots, surfing at the Wedge will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Friday.
The adjacent beach area will also close in an attempt to discourage public gatherings.
Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo 13
Anaheim 135
Brea 10
Buena Park 42
Costa Mesa 25
Cypress 29
Dana Point 12
Fountain Valley 20
Fullerton 35
Garden Grove 36
Huntington Beach 83
Irvine 95
La Habra 29
La Palma 12
Ladera Ranch 9
Laguna Beach 35
Laguna Hills 13
Laguna Niguel 27
Laguna Woods 7
Lake Forest 23
Mission Viejo 34
Newport Beach 84
Orange 46
Placentia 26
Rancho Santa Margarita 10
San Clemente 44
San Juan Capistrano 21
Santa Ana 102
Seal Beach 5
Stanton 5
Trabuco Canyon 8
Tustin 24
Villa Park 5
Westminster 19
Yorba Linda 38
Other 13
Unknown 47