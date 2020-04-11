Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

This is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

523096_la-me-late-season-storm_10_AJS.jpg
Huntington Beach was nearly empty amid steady rain on April 10.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
Luke Money
April 11, 2020
2:44 PM
Share

The number of coronavirus cases in Orange County has jumped to more than 1,200, with 18 fatalities.

Officials said 85 new cases and one new death were reported as of Saturday. Right now, 118 people are hospitalized.

Officials have urged the public to continue social distancing through the Easter weekend.

Police said they will be out in force to prevent car cruising, an Easter tradition in Santa Ana.

Advertisement

Newport Beach announced Thursday that, in light of crowds at one of its most popular surf spots, surfing at the Wedge will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Friday.

The adjacent beach area will also close in an attempt to discourage public gatherings.

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo 13
Anaheim 135
Brea 10
Buena Park 42
Costa Mesa 25
Cypress 29
Dana Point 12
Fountain Valley 20
Fullerton 35
Garden Grove 36
Huntington Beach 83
Irvine 95
La Habra 29
La Palma 12
Ladera Ranch 9
Laguna Beach 35
Laguna Hills 13
Laguna Niguel 27
Laguna Woods 7
Lake Forest 23
Mission Viejo 34
Newport Beach 84
Orange 46
Placentia 26
Rancho Santa Margarita 10
San Clemente 44
San Juan Capistrano 21
Santa Ana 102
Seal Beach 5
Stanton 5
Trabuco Canyon 8
Tustin 24
Villa Park 5
Westminster 19
Yorba Linda 38
Other 13
Unknown 47

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement