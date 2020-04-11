This is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Orange County has jumped to more than 1,200, with 18 fatalities.

Officials said 85 new cases and one new death were reported as of Saturday. Right now, 118 people are hospitalized.

Officials have urged the public to continue social distancing through the Easter weekend.

Police said they will be out in force to prevent car cruising, an Easter tradition in Santa Ana.

Advertisement

Newport Beach announced Thursday that, in light of crowds at one of its most popular surf spots, surfing at the Wedge will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Friday.

The adjacent beach area will also close in an attempt to discourage public gatherings.

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo 13

Anaheim 135

Brea 10

Buena Park 42

Costa Mesa 25

Cypress 29

Dana Point 12

Fountain Valley 20

Fullerton 35

Garden Grove 36

Huntington Beach 83

Irvine 95

La Habra 29

La Palma 12

Ladera Ranch 9

Laguna Beach 35

Laguna Hills 13

Laguna Niguel 27

Laguna Woods 7

Lake Forest 23

Mission Viejo 34

Newport Beach 84

Orange 46

Placentia 26

Rancho Santa Margarita 10

San Clemente 44

San Juan Capistrano 21

Santa Ana 102

Seal Beach 5

Stanton 5

Trabuco Canyon 8

Tustin 24

Villa Park 5

Westminster 19

Yorba Linda 38

Other 13

Unknown 47