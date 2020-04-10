Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California toughens stay-at-home rules as coronavirus cases top 20,000

A man drops off his self-administered COVID-19 test in a blue bin at a drive-up test site at the Veterans Administration Parking Lot 15 outside of Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A mural and quote by Martin Luther King, Jr. overlooks a new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
A specimen is turned in at the new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Hippie Kitchen in Los Angeles hands out food, water and toiletries to the homeless and residents of skid row. Additionally, masks were offered to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus among the homeless.   (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Nurses pose for a fun photo between breaks in drive-through public testing for coronavirus COVID-19 at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Patients are removed from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after 39 tested positive for coronavirus and nursing staff was not showing up to work.  (Gina Ferazzi/Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Security guard Carlos Reyes wears a protective mask and gloves while patrolling the nearly-empty Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Fountain Valley police responded to MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center amid reports of a possible shooter.  (Allen J. Schaben/Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Anthony Antonio, left, buys a mask along Prairie Ave. in Hawthorne.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
A man wearing a mask walks along Anaheim Street in Long Beach. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced an order requiring all residents to wear a face covering when visiting the majority of essential businesses, in hopes that it will protect workers and slow the spread of the coronavirus.  (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco)
A woman shows her notice from her doctor that allows her to obtain a test for COVID-19 at a new drive-up testing site in a parking lot at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
LAPD clears people from using the skate park at Venice Beach during the coronavirus ‘Stay at Home’ order in Venice Beach.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
The sun sets as a lonely figure cycling up the First Street bridge towards Boyle Heights.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
“I miss going out. We do whatever we can do now, to stay active,” says Alejandro flores, 17, who hits a baseball into the wide open field in Boyle Heights during his family’s walk outside  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Matthew Huff, left, who has lived in Los Angeles for 10 years and works as a personal trainer and rideshare driver, works out with his friend Cuauhtli, last name not given, at a park in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Wearing gloves and a mask, Robyn Freeman of Orange County prays after taking Communion on Sunday at the Godspeak Calvary Church in Newbury Park. Communion was given at the church using social distancing and other precautions.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
RMG, a business that normally supplies the Fashion District with cleaning supplies and toilet paper, is now offering those supplies to anyone who needs them during the coronavirus pandemic. Pedro Bermudez offers some of the supplies to a motorist.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
McDonald’s employees and supporters strike outside a McDonald’s in Crenshaw demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
A person who wishes to remain anonymous strikes from her car to support McDonald’s employees who are demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19 in Los Angeles.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
June Gilmore, of Laguna Woods, uses a loud speaker and sign as her husband, Brian Gilmore, honks his horn while joining mostly Laguna Woods seniors protesting after learning nearby Ayres Hotel will be used to treat homeless COVID-19 patients.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A man dressed as Superman advertises face masks along Washington Boulevard in Marina del Rey. When asked why he was out there and for his true identity he responded with a stern “no” and walked away. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has requested all residents wear makeshift masks in public.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Cassidy Roosen, with Beach Cities Health District, holds up a sign that says, “We’re All in This Together,” while waiting to direct cars at a drive-through, appointment-only coronavirus testing location at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Spyder Surfboards store owner Dennis Jarvis, right, and his son Luke work on building skateboards as part of their “drive-through” skateboard building at their flagship store in Hermosa Beach.   (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
On Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz, Greg Barris, in cowboy hat, picks up fresh produce he ordered through County Line Harvest, a local vegetable farm.   (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Chantael Duke, 32, sits on the steps off of Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz. She lost her two jobs due to coronavirus closures.   (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Juliann Hartman, center, and her husband, Butch, wave signs they created to cheer up people on Calabasas Road in Calabasas during the pandemic.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Grace Carter, 15, of Riverside, practices a dance routine at home after dance classes and school were canceled. She has to use the Zoom app on her iPhone to practice with her dance group."It’s hard. My bedroom is a smaller space. I miss all my friends at the studio,” Grace said.   (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A man works from his home in Long Beach.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A San Bernardino County healthcare worker takes a sample at a coronavirus drive-through testing site at the county fairgrounds in Victorville.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A Metro general service employee disinfects a bench in Boyle Heights.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Vendors sell masks along San Pedro Street in the garment district of Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A runner jogs past the Pottery Barn in Pasadena. Some businesses in the area have boarded up their stores.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Raquel Lezama and daughter Monica Ramos collect meals for the family at Manual Arts High School. Lezama was laid off from her $17.76-an-hour job at a Beverly Hills hotel.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Homeless artist Matteo defends his work against removal by the Los Angeles Sanitation Department and police in Venice.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A medical staff member enters Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa after 51 residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
The Iron City Tavern in San Pedro tries an incentive to lure takeout customers.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Healthcare workers gather outside UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center to call for further action from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kristen Edgerle of Victorville collects information from a blood donor before drawing blood at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library blood drive during the coronavirus pandemic in Yorba Linda.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Jonathan Sanchez, manager of Choppy’s Produce Company at the LA Wholesale Produce Market, stands with an excess of inventory in the wake of the coronavirus Covid19 shutdown as LA’s produce wholesalers are seeing their business decline over 80%.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A woman has the sidewalk all to herself while walking along California St. in downtown Ventura. Foot traffic is very light as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters drive by the Getty House, the home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The Strand and oceanfront of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
The Manhattan Beach Pier is locked, and a city sign explains why in three repeated messages: “Lot closed,” “COVID-19” and “Social Distancing.”   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wear protective gear while handing out coronavirus test kits at a parking lot on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A bus plies a route on the empty streets of downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The lights are on, but the Santa Monica Pier is closed.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Jaclyn CosgroveTaryn Luna
April 10, 2020
8:23 AM
California has reached another milestone in the coronavirus battle as the number of confirmed cases soared past 20,000 and the state prepared for a weekend of unprecedented restrictions, including efforts to keep people at home during Easter.

Sweeping rules limiting people’s movements have already been imposed statewide, but officials have added new restrictions in a desperate bid to slow the virus’ spread.

“Being safe means safe at home, for the next few weeks to come,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday. “Everything we can do to avoid having to be in contact with other people is a really good idea.”

Beginning Friday, a new order requires Los Angeles residents to wear masks when they go shopping and do other essential trips. The order also requires many essential workers to wear masks.

Beverly Hills went a step further, ordering residents on Thursday to wear face coverings whenever they leave their homes, including for walks through their neighborhoods.

Under the order, drivers traveling alone or with members of their households do not need to wear face coverings unless they lower their vehicle’s windows for any reason, including to interact with first responders, food service workers or others who are not members of their household.

California
Officials impose more coronavirus restrictions for Easter: Parks closed, no drive-in church services
California
Officials impose more coronavirus restrictions for Easter: Parks closed, no drive-in church services
L.A. County will close all public parks, Santa Ana police say they will crack down on Easter car cruising, and San Bernardino County bans drive-up church services.

Communities are also imposing new rules designed to prevent Easter gatherings where the virus could spread.

All public parks in L.A. County will be closed Easter Sunday. “I know your heart breaks. … This is such a great tradition for the many families we have,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “But we can’t afford to have one cluster of even just a few people together spread this disease to more people and kill them.”

In Orange County, police said they will be out in force to prevent car cruising, which is an Easter tradition in Santa Ana.

Newport Beach announced Thursday that, in light of crowds at one of its most popular surfing spots, surfing at the Wedge will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Friday.

The adjacent beach area will also close in an attempt to discourage public gatherings at one of the city’s most visited surf spots.

San Bernardino County has urged churches to hold only virtual Easter services.

“People may not leave their homes for driving parades or drive-up services or to pick up nonessential items such as prepackaged Easter eggs or bags filled with candy and toys at a drive-through location,” the county said in a statement earlier this week.

After announcing the initial ban, however, the county pulled back and said drive-in religious services could proceed, but congregants must be kept apart.

Ventura County has banned all public and private gatherings of more than two people outside a single household or living unit, although an updated public health order released Thursday allows for a few exceptions.

California
How far has coronavirus spread? This test is a first step in trying to get back to normal life
California
How far has coronavirus spread? This test is a first step in trying to get back to normal life
A new L.A. County study will use blood tests for antibodies to the coronavirus to give officials a better sense of how COVID-19 has spread, how deadly it is and whether social distancing is working.
More Coverage
Tracking coronavirus in California
Subscribe to our new coronavirus podcast

Los Angeles County health officials announced 25 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday as the number of fatalities statewide surpassed 500.

Almost one-fourth of the people who have died in L.A. County lived in nursing homes and other institutional settings, Ferrer said.

While hospitalizations in California climbed to 2,825 on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell 1.9%, to 1,132, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

“One data point is not a trend; one data point is not a headline, so I caution anybody to read too much into that one point of data,” Newsom said. “But, nonetheless, it is encouraging. It just again reinforces the incredible work that all of you are doing to practice physical distance. Stay-at-home is working in the state of California.”

California has not seen the death toll of virus hot spots such as New York state, where more than 7,000 people have died. While the virus continues to spread rapidly in some places, including Los Angeles County, there are signs that its rate of growth could be slowing in parts of the Bay Area.

Newsom repeated that the duration of the stay-at-home order depends on whether Californians continue to follow it and wear appropriate face coverings if they go out.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
Taryn Luna
Taryn Luna covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times.
