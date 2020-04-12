Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Six people shot at a large party in Bakersfield, where there’s a ban on all gatherings

By Richard Winton
April 12, 2020
9:20 AM
Six people were shot shortly after midnight Saturday at a party attended by dozens of people at a Bakersfield apartment complex, authorities said.

Deputies found six victims including a girl at the scene of the large private gathering in the 3500 block of Pioneer Drive, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Adult victims of the shooting included four women and a man.

Paramedics took the victims to a local hospital, where they were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. The suspects remain at large. They’re described as four men driving a white sedan.

The party occurred despite the county’s April 2 ban on all public and private gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kern County health officials said 377 people had tested positive for COVID-19, with three virus-related deaths.

Richard Winton
