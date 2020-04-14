Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Man kicked French bulldog puppy down flight of stairs, police say

Ruiang Zhang.jpg
Ruiang Zhang, 22, was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse Sunday, police said.
(Irvine Police Department)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
April 14, 2020
8:26 AM
Share

An Orange County man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony animal abuse after a witness saw him repeatedly kicking a French bulldog puppy, ultimately sending the animal down a flight of stairs at an apartment complex, police said.

Ruiang Zhang, 22, shares ownership of the 5-month-old pup with his girlfriend, who lives with him at the apartment complex on Bowery in Irvine where police say the attack occurred.

Officers who responded to the complex Sunday morning took the dog to a veterinarian after observing that she was injured. The puppy sustained multiple broken bones in her legs and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Zhang was booked into Orange County Jail and was released the same day. The Orange County district attorney’s office has not filed charges in the case.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement