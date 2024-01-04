LAPD on the hunt for man suspected of shooting and killing a 4-month-old puppy

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating David Sumlin, a man suspected of domestic violence and of killing the victim’s pet.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are on the hunt for a man who shot and killed a 4-month-old puppy.

The suspect, David Sumlin, 32, shot the dog near downtown L.A. after an intense verbal exchange with the dog’s owner on Jan. 2, according to police.

The LAPD said that Sumlin stated, “it’s either you or the dog” before he held a pillow over the dog and shot two rounds into the puppy. Police officials arrived on the scene and transported the dog to a local animal shelter where it later died.

“The investigation is ongoing and the suspect has not been found yet,” LAPD Officer Roman John said.

Detectives released a photo of the suspect who police describe as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. Sumlin is a transient who frequents the area of 7th Street and Stanford Avenue in downtown Los Angeles . The firearm used remains outstanding. Anyone who spots Sumlin is encouraged to call 911.

