Walk-up coronavirus testing site opens in South L.A.

A new walk-up coronavirus testing site opens Tuesday in South Los Angeles as city and county officials continue work to expand the capacity to screen for infections.

The new location at the Kedren Community Health Center is one of roughly two dozen testing centers across Los Angeles County.

“Testing is absolutely critical to our ability to track this outbreak and flatten the curve, and so we are scaling up and ramping up this effort,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in announcing the opening Monday.

Opening a site in historic South-Central, he added, is important because it’s another “move we’ve taken to serve African Americans and lower-income Angelenos” in light of “troubling statistics” that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting those groups.

“Most of the test sites are drive-throughs, where the tests are done in the patient’s car,” Garcetti said. “This has been convenient and, of course, in a car-based culture, something that Angelenos love. But since many Angelenos don’t have cars, we’ve begun partnering with local clinics to provide walk-in testing.”

Another walk-up testing site, Carbon Health in Echo Park, opened a few weeks ago.

Any Los Angeles County resident who has symptoms can apply online to be tested for coronavirus infection. As of Monday, approximately 52,000 people had been tested countywide, officials said.

Tests are available by appointment only. For more information, or to register, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

Here’s the latest list of county and city testing sites:

Antelope Valley Mall (1233 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale)

(1233 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale) Pomona Fairplex (Gate 17, West McKinley and Fairplex Drive)

(Gate 17, West McKinley and Fairplex Drive) South Bay Galleria (1815 Hawthorne Blvd. in Redondo Beach)

(1815 Hawthorne Blvd. in Redondo Beach) Carbon Health - Echo Park — walk-up only (2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M)

(2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M) Crenshaw Christian Center (7901 S. Vermont Ave.)

(7901 S. Vermont Ave.) Glendale Memorial Hospital (222 W. Eulalia St.)

(222 W. Eulalia St.) Hansen Dam Recreational Center (11798 Foothill Blvd. in Lake View Terrace, entrance on Osborne Street)

(11798 Foothill Blvd. in Lake View Terrace, entrance on Osborne Street) High Desert Medical Group (43839 15th St. West in Lancaster)

(43839 15th St. West in Lancaster) Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way)

(1700 Stadium Way) VA Parking Lot 15 (100 Constitution Ave.)

(100 Constitution Ave.) Northridge Hospital Medical Center ( 18460 Roscoe Blvd., enter on Reseda Boulevard.)

18460 Roscoe Blvd., enter on Reseda Boulevard.) Lincoln Park (3501 Valley Blvd.)

(3501 Valley Blvd.) AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — Commerce, Goodrich (972 Goodrich Blvd.)

(972 Goodrich Blvd.) AltaMed Medical Group — Pico Rivera, Passons (6336 Passons Blvd.)

(6336 Passons Blvd.) AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — South Gate (8627 Atlantic Ave.)

(8627 Atlantic Ave.) Long Beach City College (1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway)

(1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway) AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — West Covina (1300 S. Sunset Ave.)

(1300 S. Sunset Ave.) Charles R. Drew campus (1731 E. 120th St.)

(1731 E. 120th St.) Santa Clarita (26455 Rockwell Canyon Road)

(26455 Rockwell Canyon Road) Pasadena (1001 Rose Bowl Drive)

(1001 Rose Bowl Drive) East Los Angeles College (1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez in Monterey Park)

(1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez in Monterey Park) Warner Center (6097 Canoga Ave. in Woodland Hills)

(6097 Canoga Ave. in Woodland Hills) Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (8730 Alden Drive)

(8730 Alden Drive) Kedren Community Health Center — walk-up only (4211 Avalon Blvd.)

(4211 Avalon Blvd.) Altamed Medical Group (2040 Camfield Ave.)

On Monday, Los Angeles County health officials confirmed 25 new coronavirus-linked deaths, bringing the county’s total number of fatalities to 320. The county also reported 239 new cases of the virus, the lowest number since March 26, bringing its cumulative total to 9,420.