California

Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy wearing a face mask
Orange County first responders thank healthcare workers for their efforts to combat COVID-19 on Tuesday at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 15, 2020
2:50 PM
After reporting relatively few new coronavirus infections to start the week, Orange County confirmed 87 additional cases Wednesday — more than in the previous three days combined.

Health officials also announced three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s toll to 22.

Cumulatively, there have been 1,376 cases countywide, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. To date, 15,305 people have been tested countywide, including 328 since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 104 people were hospitalized, and 45 of them were in intensive care.

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 25
18-24 — 109
25-34 — 232
35-44 — 200
45-64 — 542
65+ — 268

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 1
45-64 — 7
65+ — 12

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 14
Anaheim — 156
Brea — 13
Buena Park — 50
Costa Mesa — 28
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 33
Dana Point — 12
Fountain Valley — 20
Fullerton — 42
Garden Grove — 43
Huntington Beach — 92
Irvine — 105
La Habra — 31
La Palma — 12
Ladera Ranch — 9
Laguna Beach — 36
Laguna Hills — 13
Laguna Niguel — 29
Laguna Woods — 7
Lake Forest — 25
Los Alamitos — 5
Mission Viejo — 36
Newport Beach — 90
Orange — 52
Placentia — 31
Rancho Mission Viejo — 5
Rancho Santa Margarita — 12
San Clemente — 43
San Juan Capistrano — 22
Santa Ana — 134
Seal Beach — 7
Stanton — 6
Trabuco Canyon — 8
Tustin — 28
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 24
Yorba Linda — 40
Other — 5
Unknown — 47

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
