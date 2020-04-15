Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

After reporting relatively few new coronavirus infections to start the week, Orange County confirmed 87 additional cases Wednesday — more than in the previous three days combined.

Health officials also announced three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s toll to 22.

Cumulatively, there have been 1,376 cases countywide, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. To date, 15,305 people have been tested countywide, including 328 since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 104 people were hospitalized, and 45 of them were in intensive care.

Advertisement

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 25

18-24 — 109

25-34 — 232

35-44 — 200

45-64 — 542

65+ — 268

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 7

65+ — 12

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 14

Anaheim — 156

Brea — 13

Buena Park — 50

Costa Mesa — 28

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 33

Dana Point — 12

Fountain Valley — 20

Fullerton — 42

Garden Grove — 43

Huntington Beach — 92

Irvine — 105

La Habra — 31

La Palma — 12

Ladera Ranch — 9

Laguna Beach — 36

Laguna Hills — 13

Laguna Niguel — 29

Laguna Woods — 7

Lake Forest — 25

Los Alamitos — 5

Mission Viejo — 36

Newport Beach — 90

Orange — 52

Placentia — 31

Rancho Mission Viejo — 5

Rancho Santa Margarita — 12

San Clemente — 43

San Juan Capistrano — 22

Santa Ana — 134

Seal Beach — 7

Stanton — 6

Trabuco Canyon — 8

Tustin — 28

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 24

Yorba Linda — 40

Other — 5

Unknown — 47

Advertisement

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.