Covid Chronicles: California stories from the pandemic

Los Angeles Times reporter Susanne Rust and photographer Carolyn Cole are embarking on a road journey throughout California. They aim to give voice to those in remote parts of California as they grapple with the worst health and economic calamity of our lifetimes.
1Two Times journalists are embarking on a journey throughout California to safely cover the nation’s most populous and diverse state during the coronavirus crisis.
Bears, bobcats and other critters are roaming free in California's most popular national park, closed to visitors since March 20
3Many in Crescent City, Calif., live there to get away from the crowds. Now there’s a spirited debate in Del Norte County on how to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic.
4In Humboldt County, a tradition endures even amid the coronavirus crisis. Logging companies continue to fell trees, as protesters try to stop them.
5In Madera, friends and family paid their respects by car to a woman who died from coronavirus. She was apparently infected after attending a March 10 funeral.