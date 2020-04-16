Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Covid Chronicles: California stories from the pandemic

523234-ME-0409-rural-california-02-CMC.jpg
Ramon Larios, a pistachio farmer in Madera County, says his business hasn’t been affected by the coronavirus and that jobs are plentiful. His horse is named El Masqarillo, or Mask, for his white face.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
April 16, 2020
1:06 PM
Share
Los Angeles Times reporter Susanne Rust and photographer Carolyn Cole are embarking on a road journey throughout California. They aim to give voice to those in remote parts of California as they grapple with the worst health and economic calamity of our lifetimes.
Advertisement