California

Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

508645_la-me-oc-coronavirus_15_AJS.jpg
There’s plenty of seating but restaurants in downtown Huntington Beach are closed on March 18.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
April 16, 2020
1:58 PM
The coronavirus continues to spread throughout Orange County with 51 additional cases Thursday, pushing the overall case count to 1,425, according to official counts.

Health officials also announced three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s toll to 25.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 15,942 people have been tested by the county and commercial labs as of Thursday. The agency also reported 138 people hospitalized, 68 of whom were in intensive care.

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 2%
18-24 — 8%
25-34 — 16%
35-44 — 14%
45-64 — 40%
65+ — 19%

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 8%
35-44 — 4%
45-64 — 40%
65+ — 48%

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 15
Anaheim — 162
Brea — 15
Buena Park — 50
Costa Mesa — 28
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 34
Dana Point — 13
Fountain Valley — 20
Fullerton — 45
Garden Grove — 45
Huntington Beach — 97
Irvine — 106
La Habra — 31
La Palma — 12
Ladera Ranch — 9
Laguna Beach — 36
Laguna Hills — 13
Laguna Niguel — 30
Laguna Woods — 7
Lake Forest — 25
Los Alamitos — 6
Mission Viejo — 37
Newport Beach — 90
Orange — 53
Placentia — 31
Rancho Mission Viejo — 5
Rancho Santa Margarita — 12
San Clemente — 43
San Juan Capistrano — 22
Santa Ana — 142
Seal Beach — 9
Stanton — 7
Trabuco Canyon — 9
Tustin — 29
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 24
Yorba Linda — 42
Other — 5
Unknown — 55

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

