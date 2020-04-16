Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

The coronavirus continues to spread throughout Orange County with 51 additional cases Thursday, pushing the overall case count to 1,425, according to official counts.

Health officials also announced three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s toll to 25.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 15,942 people have been tested by the county and commercial labs as of Thursday. The agency also reported 138 people hospitalized, 68 of whom were in intensive care.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 2%

18-24 — 8%

25-34 — 16%

35-44 — 14%

45-64 — 40%

65+ — 19%

Advertisement

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 8%

35-44 — 4%

45-64 — 40%

65+ — 48%

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 15

Anaheim — 162

Brea — 15

Buena Park — 50

Costa Mesa — 28

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 34

Dana Point — 13

Fountain Valley — 20

Fullerton — 45

Garden Grove — 45

Huntington Beach — 97

Irvine — 106

La Habra — 31

La Palma — 12

Ladera Ranch — 9

Laguna Beach — 36

Laguna Hills — 13

Laguna Niguel — 30

Laguna Woods — 7

Lake Forest — 25

Los Alamitos — 6

Mission Viejo — 37

Newport Beach — 90

Orange — 53

Placentia — 31

Rancho Mission Viejo — 5

Rancho Santa Margarita — 12

San Clemente — 43

San Juan Capistrano — 22

Santa Ana — 142

Seal Beach — 9

Stanton — 7

Trabuco Canyon — 9

Tustin — 29

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 24

Yorba Linda — 42

Other — 5

Unknown — 55

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

